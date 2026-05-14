The sleep sweet spot: Study links six to eight hours of slumber with slower biological ageing

Too little sleep, and possibly too much, may be linked to faster ageing in the brain, heart, lungs, immune system and other parts of the body, according to a new study.

The research, published in the journal Nature on May 13, 2026, analysed data from about half a million adults in the UK Biobank. UK Biobank is the world’s most extensive repository of biological, health, and lifestyle data.

The researchers found that people who reported sleeping between about 6.4 and 7.8 hours a day had the lowest biological age gaps across a range of “ageing clocks”, according to a press statement by Columbia University. Those who slept fewer than six hours, or more than eight hours, tended to show signs of faster biological ageing, explained an article on the research in the journal.

The study does not prove that short or long sleep directly causes organs to age faster. Sleep duration was self-reported, and long sleep in particular may be a sign of existing illness, poor sleep quality, depression, pain or other health problems. But the findings add to evidence that sleep is closely tied to health throughout the body, not just the brain.

“Previous studies have found that sleep is largely linked to aging and the pathological burden of the brain,” said Junhao Wen, assistant professor of radiology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, who led the study. “Our study goes further and shows that too little and too much sleep are associated with faster aging in nearly every organ.”