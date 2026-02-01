Union Budget 2026: Centre pushes to strengthen tech education, capacities

In addition, to encourage interest in planetary sciences such as astrophysics and astronomy “via immersive experiences,” the Budget announced the establishment of the National Large Solar Telescope and the National Large Optical Infrared Telescope, along with upgrades to the Himalayan Chandra Telescope and the COSMOS2 Planetarium.

The Budget speech also promoted integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and other new-age technologies agriculture, education and other sectors.

Continued focus on recent programmes

Budget 2026-27 documents indicate continuity in scientific research and governance policies. The Union Ministry of Science and Technology has been allocated Rs 38,260.94 crore for 2026-27, nearly equal to the previous year’s allocation. Outlays to the ministry’s three departments reflect a strategy to enhance capacities and capabilities within existing programmes and institutions.

The Department of Science and Technology received the largest share, with an allocation of Rs 28,049.32 crore. Of this, Rs 20,000 crore is earmarked for the Research, Development and Innovation scheme, approved in July 2025 to catalyse private-sector-driven work in AI, deep tech and biotechnology.