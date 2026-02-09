Distressing link between unsafe water & plastic pollution: Informal workforce tackling crises disincentivised

India is facing a drinking water crisis. This time, not in some neglected corner, but in cities that proudly wear their cleanliness crowns. Places that have topped national rankings year after year are now explaining why the people in their areas are falling ill after drinking water.

When public drinking water becomes unsafe or unreliable, citizens respond by buying packaged drinking water. Bottles arrive as saviours: Sealed and branded. What they don’t say on the label is that bottled water in India has been found to contain nano-plastics. But as they say — ignorance is bliss!

Once the water is consumed, what remains is the bottle. India generates around 62 million tonnes of municipal solid waste annually, which includes 9.3 million tonnes of plastic waste. PET bottles, which are used for packaging of beverages, food and personal care, forms around 13 per cent of this plastic waste. While official statistics claim a 95 per cent collection rate of the country, the study published in the journal Nature in 2024 estimates actual collection at only 81 per cent. The rest quietly escapes into waterbodies or soil.