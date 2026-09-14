EPR in Asia Pacific: Australia’s own packaging industry asked to be regulated. The government has said no

Australia threw away about 3.2 million tonnes of plastic in 2023-24, close to 115 kilogrammes a person. Of that, 446,000 tonnes were recovered. Take out what was burnt for energy and the recycling rate is 13 per cent. Narrow it to packaging alone, which is what the law covers, and it is 20 per cent, against a national target of 70.
Now a second number. Western Australia’s beverage container recycling rate climbed from 34 to more than 65 per cent after the state brought in a container deposit scheme. New South Wales has taken back 15 billion containers since 2017, paying out about Rs 10,000 crore in refunds.
Same country. Same households. Same kerbside bins. The sharpest difference between 20 per cent and 65 per cent is that one of these systems is compulsory and the other is not.
Australia does have a national framework: A co-regulatory arrangement from 1999, now under a 2011 national measure the states enforce through their own laws. The Northern Territory never adopted it.
Any business in the packaging chain with turnover above $5 million (about Rs 34 crore) falls within the scope of the system and must choose between two options. It can either be regulated directly by its state, requiring it to recover a specified quantity of packaging waste and imposing fines for non-compliance, or it can sign the Australian Packaging Covenant, join the industry body APCO, and submit an annual report and action plan.
Almost everybody picks the second door. The system was built that way, to pull companies into the industry scheme and away from state regulation.
So what an Australian company owes is a report. Not a tonne.
The second design decision follows from the first. APCO’s brand owner fee is set by the member’s annual turnover, not by how much packaging it sells, what it is made of, or whether anyone can recycle it. A firm selling laminated pouches and a firm selling cardboard cartons, on the same revenue, pay the same.
Set that against the region. Japan charges by weight, Korea by a published cost per kilogram times a mandatory rate, Vietnam by formula, the Philippines by a credit market. All four are flawed. But all four are priced against the thing being thrown away.
This series criticised Japan for charging by weight, because weight ignores design and quietly rewards laminates. Australia charges by revenue, which ignores the packaging altogether.
APCO knows this: it had planned to shift from 2026-27 to eco-modulated fees, charging members by the amount and type of packaging they sell. That transition has since been paused, and FY27 fees will continue to be calculated on turnover. Even the plan was the right instrument, and it would still have been a membership fee in a scheme nobody is obliged to join.
For a decade, soft plastics in Australia had one answer: REDcycle, the supermarket bins for bread bags and chip packets. In November 2022 it stopped. The material had not been recycled but stockpiled, about 11,000 tonnes across 44 warehouses. At its peak it collected around 7,500 tonnes a year, under two per cent of Australia’s flexible plastic. It was never a system. It was a gesture a great many people mistook for one.
When it failed, there was no specific producer obligation requiring anyone to maintain a functioning recovery system for the material, because the obligation had never been written as one. The competition watchdog simply let the supermarkets work together to clear the pile.
A replacement arrived in November 2025: Soft Plastic Stewardship Australia, on a levy of $160 a tonne, about Rs 11 a kilogram, rising to $200. That is real money, well above India’s notified ceiling of Rs 7.90 for multi-layered plastic — a ceiling CSE’s cost study finds sits well below what Indian cities actually spend to manage the same material. It is also voluntary, and covers only soft plastics, for brands that have joined. Outside soft plastics and the container-deposit schemes, there is still no equivalent national producer-funded recovery levy covering packaging generally.
Container deposit schemes are the exception. South Australia has had one since 1977. Tasmania was the last state to start, in May 2025, making Australia the first continent covered end to end. The refund is ten cents a container, funded by producers and paid on the spot to whoever returns the bottle.
They are legislated state by state, and the obligation attaches to beverage companies whether they like it or not: the only genuinely mandatory producer-pays instrument Australia has, and the only part of the system whose numbers moved.
The 2025 National Packaging Targets, agreed in 2018 by every government in the country, expired unmet. APCO’s own December 2025 data recorded the result: plastic packaging recycling at 20 per cent against a target of 70, recycled content at 44 against 50, soft plastics at nine.
Then the packaging industry did something packaging industries do not usually do. In January 2026, APCO and the Australian Council of Recycling warned that without a mandatory, fee-based scheme, Australia’s recycling plants would be at 32 per cent of capacity within five years. Their own modelling put the cost at 20 cents on a weekly shop.
By mid-year the recyclers, the waste industry, WWF and Pact Group, a major plastics manufacturer, had all backed a mandatory scheme at a Senate hearing; public support polled at 63 per cent. A bill to bind the targets reached its second reading on 13 August. Neither the government nor the opposition supported it.
On September 8, 2026, the ABC reported that the environment department had told stakeholders the mandatory standards promised in 2023 would not proceed this term. The reason given was cost of living. No regulatory impact statement had been done. That same week Recycling Plastics Australia, which had taken $20 million of federal money in 2024 for a soft-plastics plant it never fully commissioned, collapsed into administration after a key supplier failed, putting 60 existing jobs at risk.
None of this required new legislation. The Recycling and Waste Reduction Act of 2020 already lets the minister make product stewardship mandatory, and single-use plastics have sat on the ministerial priority list since 2021-22. The power exists. It has not been used.
India and Australia have built the same thing from opposite ends: systems where compliance is proved on paper, now being asked whether the paper corresponds to anything.
Three things are worth copying.
A deposit on the container. It is physical, countable and paid to the person doing the work at the moment they do it, far harder to fake than a certificate issued afterwards. India has none. One laid over the certificate market would give the country one waste stream with a number nobody has to take on trust.
An annual scorecard by material, published whether or not it flatters anyone. APCO’s December 2025 release is what told Australia it had missed every target it set. India’s portal publishes no equivalent. CSE’s cost study measured what five cities actually spend; there is no national number to set against it.
Letting industry price the reform. Australia’s own packaging body put 20 cents a week on the table, and a cost-of-living objection is much weaker once the cost has been counted in public.
Three things are worth refusing.
An obligation discharged by filing. If the duty is to submit a report rather than return a tonne, the system will produce excellent reports. India already has the portal and the annual return. What it has to protect is the tonne at the other end.
A fee scaled to the company rather than the packaging. It takes decades to notice, because the money keeps arriving and the paperwork keeps clearing.
A target with nothing attached. Australia’s were endorsed by every government in the country and missed by all of them, with no consequence for anyone, because none was ever written. India’s targets climb to 80 per cent for Category I rigid packaging by 2027-28. The environmental compensation behind them, Rs 2,900 a tonne of shortfall for that category, rising to Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,900 for other packaging categories, is the only thing that makes them more than a wish.
Australia is the wealthiest country in this series and the only one where the producers asked to be made liable. It has the money, the legal power, the public consent and the industry’s agreement. What it does not have is a rule saying a company owes a tonne of plastic back.
Japan priced the packaging wrongly. Vietnam took a fraction of it. Korea counted a furnace as recycling. The Philippines let the polluter supply the denominator. Australia never wrote the number at all. Of the five, it is the failure that would be easiest to fix, and the one that has lasted longest.