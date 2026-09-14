EPR in Asia Pacific: Australia’s own packaging industry asked to be regulated. The government has said no

Australia threw away about 3.2 million tonnes of plastic in 2023-24, close to 115 kilogrammes a person. Of that, 446,000 tonnes were recovered. Take out what was burnt for energy and the recycling rate is 13 per cent. Narrow it to packaging alone, which is what the law covers, and it is 20 per cent, against a national target of 70.

Now a second number. Western Australia’s beverage container recycling rate climbed from 34 to more than 65 per cent after the state brought in a container deposit scheme. New South Wales has taken back 15 billion containers since 2017, paying out about Rs 10,000 crore in refunds.

Same country. Same households. Same kerbside bins. The sharpest difference between 20 per cent and 65 per cent is that one of these systems is compulsory and the other is not.

Obligation to file, not recover

Australia does have a national framework: A co-regulatory arrangement from 1999, now under a 2011 national measure the states enforce through their own laws. The Northern Territory never adopted it.

Any business in the packaging chain with turnover above $5 million (about Rs 34 crore) falls within the scope of the system and must choose between two options. It can either be regulated directly by its state, requiring it to recover a specified quantity of packaging waste and imposing fines for non-compliance, or it can sign the Australian Packaging Covenant, join the industry body APCO, and submit an annual report and action plan.

Almost everybody picks the second door. The system was built that way, to pull companies into the industry scheme and away from state regulation.

So what an Australian company owes is a report. Not a tonne.

Fee scaled to company, not packaging

The second design decision follows from the first. APCO’s brand owner fee is set by the member’s annual turnover, not by how much packaging it sells, what it is made of, or whether anyone can recycle it. A firm selling laminated pouches and a firm selling cardboard cartons, on the same revenue, pay the same.

Set that against the region. Japan charges by weight, Korea by a published cost per kilogram times a mandatory rate, Vietnam by formula, the Philippines by a credit market. All four are flawed. But all four are priced against the thing being thrown away.

This series criticised Japan for charging by weight, because weight ignores design and quietly rewards laminates. Australia charges by revenue, which ignores the packaging altogether.

APCO knows this: it had planned to shift from 2026-27 to eco-modulated fees, charging members by the amount and type of packaging they sell. That transition has since been paused, and FY27 fees will continue to be calculated on turnover. Even the plan was the right instrument, and it would still have been a membership fee in a scheme nobody is obliged to join.

What happens when nobody is liable

For a decade, soft plastics in Australia had one answer: REDcycle, the supermarket bins for bread bags and chip packets. In November 2022 it stopped. The material had not been recycled but stockpiled, about 11,000 tonnes across 44 warehouses. At its peak it collected around 7,500 tonnes a year, under two per cent of Australia’s flexible plastic. It was never a system. It was a gesture a great many people mistook for one.

When it failed, there was no specific producer obligation requiring anyone to maintain a functioning recovery system for the material, because the obligation had never been written as one. The competition watchdog simply let the supermarkets work together to clear the pile.

A replacement arrived in November 2025: Soft Plastic Stewardship Australia, on a levy of $160 a tonne, about Rs 11 a kilogram, rising to $200. That is real money, well above India’s notified ceiling of Rs 7.90 for multi-layered plastic — a ceiling CSE’s cost study finds sits well below what Indian cities actually spend to manage the same material. It is also voluntary, and covers only soft plastics, for brands that have joined. Outside soft plastics and the container-deposit schemes, there is still no equivalent national producer-funded recovery levy covering packaging generally.

Where the money goes