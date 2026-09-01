EPR in Asia Pacific: Philippines built a tough plastic penalty but its polluters set the footprint

The Philippines throws away between 1.5 and 2.7 million tonnes of plastic a year. Much of it is sachets, single-serve pouches built to survive tropical heat for exactly as long as the product lasts. Filipinos use an estimated 164 million a day, most heavily in poorer households, since they make shampoo, coffee and cooking oil affordable for people paid daily. About 62 per cent fuse aluminium, adhesive and plastic together built to survive, not to be recovered.

In July 2022, the country responded with the Extended Producer Responsibility Act, RA 11898. On 30 January 2026, the environment department announced that “obliged enterprises” had recovered 246 million kilograms of plastic, a national diversion rate of 55.98 per cent, well past the 40 per cent target. But “recovered” covers more than recycling: the law also credits upcycling and co-processing, burning plastic as fuel or a cement-kiln substitute, counted the same toward the target.

Law got hard parts right

Any brand owner, manufacturer or importer with total assets above 100 million Philippine pesos (₱), roughly Rs 15 crore, has to recover a growing share of the plastic packaging it sells: 20 per cent in 2023, 40 per cent in 2024, 50 per cent in 2025, then 60 per cent, 70 per cent and 80 per cent by 2028.

Two features set this law apart. First, the penalty: Miss the target and the fine climbs across three offences, from ₱5 million to ₱20 million (about Rs 3 crore), with the permit suspended on the third strike or twice the cost of what was not recovered, whichever is higher. That makes breaking the law costlier than following it, though the fine schedules only arrived in April 2026.

Second, no compliance report counts unless an independent auditor with no ties to the firm signs off. Companies can comply directly, through a producer responsibility organization, or by buying credits. On both counts, this is among the more stringent EPR systems this series has examined — though two qualifications remain: the auditor is paid by the firm it audits, and the accreditation rules for those auditors still aren't finished, four years in.

Truth behind 56% share

Let's do the math. If 246 million kilogrammes is 55.98 per cent of something, that something is roughly 440,000 tonnes, not the country's total plastic waste (1.5–2.7 million tonnes), but the footprint declared by the businesses covered by the law.

So 246,000 tonnes recovered is between a tenth and a sixth of the country's plastic, not 56 per cent of it. That gap alone isn't proof the denominator is rigged: RA 11898 covers large enterprises, not the whole economy. The sharper question, one the public data doesn't answer, is how much of the packaging placed on the market by covered businesses actually shows up inside that 440,000 tonnes.

There's a partial answer. Of the roughly 2,130 businesses the environment bureau believes meet the law's asset threshold, only 1,017 had registered a programme by December 2025, under half, and in August 2026 the department sent show-cause letters to 155 more suspected non-compliant firms. The public data do not show how much additional footprint those unregistered firms carry, or whether it is captured elsewhere in the reported figure.

Four systems, one shared shortfall

The Philippines' design sits closer to Vietnam and South Korea than to Japan. Japan caps a company's obligation at whatever volume its city separately collects. Vietnam and Korea instead fix the obligation as a share of sales: 10–22 per cent in Vietnam, 50–90 per cent in Korea. The Philippines does the same, but against a self-declared footprint, not a verified sales figure.

Only Korea funds municipal collection; the rest don't. The Philippines also shares a weakness with Japan and, until recently, Korea: Co-processing counts alongside recycling, which Vietnam's newest rules now bar.

One pattern holds across all four: The obligation ends up smaller than the underlying problem, and rarely distinguishes plastic kept in circulation from plastic destroyed for fuel.

Market prices burning cheapest

Vietnam and South Korea publish a single government-set cost per kilogram. The Philippines instead lets a private credit market decide, pricing pathways very differently: PCX Markets, one of the largest PROs, has offered credits from around $100 a tonne (roughly Rs 9 / kg) for co-processing mixed plastics, up to $500-plus a tonne (about Rs 44 / kg) for recycling ocean-bound PET, a fivefold spread for the same legal obligation.

DENR doesn't publish the recycled-vs-co-processed split, so there's no way to know how much was burned. Regional prices follow a similar pattern, all below what informal collectors say the work costs.

In Manila, AFP documented what that looks like at the bottom of the chain: Marita Blanco, a former street sweeper, buys bottles, styrofoam and candy wrappers from households at two pesos (roughly Rs 3) a kilogram, reselling into a waste-to-cash programme that supplies a PRO illustrating how EPR compliance runs on informal work priced far from where it happens.

2028 target has already outrun recyclers

In May 2026, Jonas Leones, DENR's undersecretary for policy, told a business summit that the Philippines now has “surplus plastic,” recovery is outpacing capacity to process it. An 80% target by 2028, in a country that recycles only about a fifth of its key resins, produces material that gets collected and counted, then has to go somewhere. That surplus has an obvious outlet: Co-processing.