Delhi among 38 cities with extremely high water stress

Thirty eight of the world’s 100 largest cities are experiencing “extremely high water stress” including Delhi, Beijing, New York, Los Angeles and Rio de Janerio, an analysis has found.

The analysis published by The Guardian and Watershed Investigations noted that among the 100 large cities, half of them are under high levels of water stress including London, Jakarta and Bangkok.

“Water stress means water withdrawals for public water supply and industry are close to exceeding supplies, often caused by poor management of water resources exacerbated by climate breakdown,” it stated.