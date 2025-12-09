CITES CoP20: Global South drives critical changes and shapes global wildlife trade policies

The 20th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (CoP20) to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES) has concluded in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, marking the 50th anniversary of the Convention.

As the first CoP to be held in Central Asia, hosted by the Republic of Uzbekistan, the meeting covered 114 agenda items over 12 days. In her opening remarks, CITES Secretary-General Ivonne Higuero said the meeting would “set the course for the Convention for the next 50 years”.

Delegates from biodiversity-rich nations in the Global South played a central role, driving critical changes to species listings, navigating intense debates on sustainable use and wildlife trade, and repeatedly raising issues of development, community livelihoods and capacity needs.

Member states adopted 353 decisions, held 46 rounds of voting and reviewed 50 listing proposals. In total, 77 species were added to the CITES appendices.

Notable additions included the oceanic whitetip shark, whale shark and all manta and devil ray species, which were placed in Appendix I, the Convention’s highest level of protection. Ecuador successfully led proposals to move all three species of Galápagos land iguana to Appendix I, and also secured an uplisting of the Galápagos marine iguana from Appendix II to Appendix I. Ethiopia succeeded in listing the Bale and Ethiopian mountain adders, while Cameroon won support for transferring Home’s hinge-back tortoise from Appendix II to Appendix I.

In some cases, protections were eased owing to successful conservation efforts. Kazakhstan’s saiga antelope and South Africa’s bontebok (an antelope species endemic to the country) were removed from Appendix II. Kazakhstan also negotiated an amendment recognising its conservation progress, allowing specimens of the saiga antelope from national populations to be excluded from the zero export quota annotation, meaning the species can now be exported without a quantitative limit.

Mexico secured the downlisting of the Guadalupe fur seal and Parlatore’s podocarp from Appendix I to II following improvements in their conservation status.

Proposals over tree, plant species contentious

Many proposals for stricter regulations were rejected in case of tree and plant species. India successfully opposed a European Union proposal to list guggul (Commiphora wightii) in Appendix II, arguing that comprehensive population assessments were required before any decision could be made. India was supported by the Central African Republic and Congo.

A joint proposal from Congo, the Central African Republic and Cameroon to remove red doussié (Afzelia bipindensis) and African padauk (Pterocarpus soyauxii) from Appendix II was defeated. Brazilwood (Paubrasilia echinata) was retained in Appendix II, with a zero quota on wild-harvested specimens for commercial trade.

These decisions, Global South delegates said, would help countries use biodiversity sustainably while improving livelihood options where possible.

Rifts deepen over wildlife trade and human livelihoods

Debates over commercially valuable species highlighted persistent political divisions, particularly regarding megafauna. Southern African nations argued for trade grounded in sustainable use principles.

Namibia sought amendments to permit trade in horn stocks and live specimens of southern white rhinoceros and south-western black rhinoceros, citing its conservation record. It also proposed allowing trade in registered stocks of raw ivory of Namibian origin. All three proposals were rejected by secret ballot.

Global South parties repeatedly called for greater recognition of human well-being, livelihoods and capacity-building within CITES implementation. Zimbabwe, Zambia and Botswana led a push to formalise the role of people living alongside fauna and flora (PLFF).

However, efforts to embed human dimensions into the Convention faced resistance. Zimbabwe’s draft resolution to create an advisory subcommittee for PLFF was rejected amid concerns over cost, operational implications and duplication. A separate Zimbabwean proposal to integrate human rights, livelihoods and food security into CITES processes was also rejected, with opponents — including Senegal, the United States, Kenya and Sudan — arguing it fell “beyond the mandate of the Convention”.

Funding gaps take centre stage

Despite disagreements over governance reforms, the CoP underscored the urgent need for funding and capacity support. Brazil, Cameroon and Zimbabwe expressed frustration over the limited resources available to delegates from developing countries. Kenya and Zimbabwe also pushed for sustainable financing mechanisms for African elephant conservation and management.

A proposal by Brazil, Senegal and Mexico to increase the CITES budget by 6.98 per cent for 2026-2028, intended to fund the Secretariat’s work programme, overcame opposition from countries favouring a freeze. The increase was ultimately adopted.

The results of CoP20 suggest that global wildlife trade policy is now shaped predominantly by the challenges faced by Global South nations — countries that must protect biodiversity, support local communities and pursue economic development simultaneously. Balancing these priorities, delegates argued, is increasingly influencing how CITES decisions are made.