Twenty-five countries from Africa, Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean and the Pacific have endorsed a declaration at COP31 calling for wildlife protection and restoration to become an integral part of global climate action.

The Wildlife for Climate Declaration, a non-binding political commitment, marks the first time a group of governments has jointly promoted the role of wild animals in climate action at a UN climate conference.

The initiative seeks to address what its supporters describe as a gap in climate policy, which increasingly recognises the importance of conserving ecosystems but focuses largely on habitats, vegetation and carbon stocks rather than the ecological roles of animals.

"The ecological functions performed by wild animals, and the consequences of their decline for ecosystem integrity and resilience, remain largely absent from climate policy and implementation," the declaration states.

Among the endorsing countries are Brazil, Belize, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Fiji, Guatemala, Kenya and Zimbabwe.

The declaration draws on the Scientific Consensus on Wildlife and Climate, supported by more than 350 scientists from 47 countries, which highlights how wild animals influence ecosystems and their capacity to respond to climate change.