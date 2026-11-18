The Wildlife for Climate Declaration, backed by 25 countries, emphasises the role of wild animals in climate action.
It calls for integrating wildlife conservation into national climate plans, addressing overexploitation, and restoring ecosystems to enhance carbon absorption and resilience against climate change.
The initiative highlights the ecological roles of animals in carbon storage and ecosystem resilience, aiming to bridge gaps in climate policy and promote sustainable coexistence between humans and wildlife.
Twenty-five countries from Africa, Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean and the Pacific have endorsed a declaration at COP31 calling for wildlife protection and restoration to become an integral part of global climate action.
The Wildlife for Climate Declaration, a non-binding political commitment, marks the first time a group of governments has jointly promoted the role of wild animals in climate action at a UN climate conference.
The initiative seeks to address what its supporters describe as a gap in climate policy, which increasingly recognises the importance of conserving ecosystems but focuses largely on habitats, vegetation and carbon stocks rather than the ecological roles of animals.
"The ecological functions performed by wild animals, and the consequences of their decline for ecosystem integrity and resilience, remain largely absent from climate policy and implementation," the declaration states.
Among the endorsing countries are Brazil, Belize, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Fiji, Guatemala, Kenya and Zimbabwe.
The declaration draws on the Scientific Consensus on Wildlife and Climate, supported by more than 350 scientists from 47 countries, which highlights how wild animals influence ecosystems and their capacity to respond to climate change.
Wild animals influence carbon storage and ecosystem resilience through grazing, predation, seed dispersal, nutrient cycling and changes to soils and sediments.
These processes can affect the ability of forests, grasslands, wetlands, coastal ecosystems and oceans to absorb and retain carbon.
The declaration argues that overexploitation, habitat destruction, deforestation and agricultural expansion can weaken these ecological functions, reducing ecosystems' capacity to mitigate and adapt to climate change.
One example is the role of sea otters in protecting kelp forests.
By feeding on sea urchins, which graze on kelp, sea otters help maintain underwater forests that absorb carbon dioxide. Research cited by the organisation Animating the Carbon Cycle suggests that kelp forests with sea otters can absorb substantially more carbon than those without them.
The organisation argues that restoring populations of key wildlife species could increase carbon uptake across ecosystems, although the potential benefits vary by species and habitat.
Under the declaration, endorsing governments have committed to considering wildlife protection, conservation and population restoration in national climate and biodiversity policies.
These include nationally determined contributions (NDC), National Adaptation Plans, National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans, and land-use and protected-area management plans.
The countries also aim to address wildlife overexploitation, protect and connect habitats, reduce human-wildlife conflict and promote coexistence between people and animals.
The declaration calls for sustainable food systems that reduce pressure on ecosystems and support wildlife recovery.
It also seeks new and predictable finance, technical assistance, technology transfer and capacity-building support for wildlife conservation, including assistance from developed countries to developing nations.
Governments are encouraged to ensure that carbon markets and other climate-finance projects affecting wildlife include safeguards for biodiversity, habitats and community rights, alongside fair and equitable benefit-sharing.
Speaking at a COP31 side event, Zimbabwe's Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Evelyn Ndlovu said wildlife loss had consequences beyond the disappearance of individual species.
"When we lose wildlife, it is not only a loss of species; it is a loss of the living processes that keep natural systems working as they should," she said.
"That is why protecting and restoring wildlife is climate action. It must be recognised and prioritised as such."
Ed Goodall, climate policy specialist at the World Federation for Animals, said animals played important roles in helping ecosystems such as forests, oceans and mangroves capture and store carbon.
He described the declaration as an important step towards recognising wildlife as part of climate solutions.
However, the declaration does not create legally binding obligations, and its impact will depend on how governments translate their commitments into policy.
Matt Collis, senior director of policy at the International Fund for Animal Welfare, said the challenge was turning political recognition into practical measures.
"The real test now is whether this recognition translates into national climate plans, meaningful investment, and action on the ground," he said.
The declaration's supporters argue that protecting wildlife should be recognised not only as a biodiversity priority but also as a means of strengthening ecosystems against climate change.