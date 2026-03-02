Deadly cassava virus threatens food security across Africa

A viral disease that causes rot in cassava roots is threatening one of Africa’s most important staple crops, raising concerns for millions of people who rely on it for food and income.

Cassava, valued for its tolerance to drought and poor soils, acts as a safety net for families across sub-Saharan Africa. But researchers warn that Cassava Brown Streak Disease (CBSD) could undermine that resilience.

The disease causes necrosis in the roots of infected plants, often leading to total crop loss. Because the damage is sometimes only visible at harvest, farmers may not realise the scale of infection until it is too late.