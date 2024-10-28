DTE at COP16: Survey shows public awareness of biodiversity at historic high

With five days remaining until the close of 16th Conference of Parties (COP16) to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD, critical topics have been covered, including a notable rise in public awareness of biodiversity’s importance.
About 90 per cent of people in countries such as France, the United Kingdom, Brazil and China now recognise the value of biodiversity, according to the findings of a survey. Awareness in Germany and the United States also exceeds 75 per cent, marking a significant increase from previous years.
At a recent press conference announcing the findings, speakers, including David Ainsworth from the UN Environment Programme and Rik Kutsch Lojenga, executive director of the nonprofit Union for Ethical Biotrade (UEBT), highlighted that public awareness of biodiversity has reached unprecedented levels. Currently, more than 80 per cent of people can accurately explain the meaning of biodiversity, underscoring a shift in societal values.
This growing awareness aligns with a belief that individuals have a role in conserving biodiversity and will experience personal repercussions if biodiversity declines.
The insights emerged from a study conducted by UEBT in collaboration with a leading research firm, surveying 6,000 people across Brazil, China, the US, France, Germany and the United Kingdom. The results showed biodiversity is now seen as the second most pressing global issue, following climate change, though public concern for climate change has slightly waned.
The conference also revealed important insights about what the public expects from businesses regarding biodiversity. Over 80 per cent of respondents want companies to support biodiversity plans and to share specific actions consumers can take to promote sustainability.
This aligns with the goals outlined in the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF), which focuses on sustainable consumption and conservation of nature, matching the public's desire for actionable corporate actions.
Lara Koritzke, another speaker from UEBT, highlighted the significance of this year’s research. With rising awareness, especially in Brazil and China, many respondents consider biodiversity to be even more vital than climate change.
This year’s survey shows a considerable shift in how society views biodiversity compared to the low awareness levels seen in 2009 when CBD set its Aichi Targets. The Aichi Targets consist of 20 goals aimed at promoting biodiversity, including raising awareness and integrating biodiversity values into national strategies.
For example, Target 1 focused on ensuring that by 2020, people understand the value of biodiversity and how they can help conserve it. The survey shows notable progress towards the target — 90 per cent of respondents grasp biodiversity’s importance but also feel a personal duty to protect. Eighty-nine per cent recognise the need to restore it.
When asked about people’s expectations of companies regarding these global biodiversity frameworks, 83 per cent of respondents said they want businesses to contribute to the global agreement. Additionally, 82 per cent wish to be informed about specific actions they can take as consumers to reduce consumption and waste.
These expectations relate closely to Targets 15 and 16 of the KMGBF, which focus on promoting sustainable consumption and increasing awareness of biodiversity.
Despite this strong awareness and readiness to engage in sustainability efforts, there remains a significant trust gap between consumers and companies. Approximately 86 per cent of respondents believe businesses have a moral responsibility to protect biodiversity, but many are not confident that companies are taking sufficient actions.
When asked how effective they think corporate initiatives are, over 30 per cent expressed decreased trust, and only one in four felt that companies truly care about biodiversity conservation.
These findings show that while consumers are eager for positive change, they lack trust in corporate commitments. Reports suggest it is a prime opportunity for businesses to close this gap by meeting public expectations and demonstrating clear efforts in biodiversity protection.
In terms of purchasing habits, the survey revealed that 82 per cent of consumers feel they can make a positive impact on society by choosing biodegradable and biodiversity-conscious products.
They also expressed a strong desire for transparent information about how products affect biodiversity, ranking this as the second most important detail they wish to find on product packaging and websites. As COP16 continues, the insights shared during this conference may inspire both consumer behaviour and corporate responsibility initiatives.
The increased awareness highlighted by experts, combined with established targets from the KMGBF, demonstrates a growing expectation for businesses to align their practices with concerns about biodiversity.
“This indicates that both the public and private sectors must work together towards sustainable solutions for the future,” stated Koritzke, emphasising that as biodiversity awareness grows, the public expects businesses to contribute meaningfully to conservation goals.