Scientists describe a new tree snake species, Beddome's bronzeback, from the Western Ghats.
Previously mistaken for the large-eyed bronzeback, it differs in tongue colour, scale counts and body markings.
Roadkill specimens and citizen-science photographs helped researchers identify the species.
The snake primarily inhabits low-elevation forests and agricultural landscapes.
Researchers identify roadkill as a major threat and propose a Near Threatened conservation status.
Scientists have described a new species of tree snake from India's Western Ghats, a biodiversity hotspot, resolving a longstanding taxonomic confusion with the closely related large-eyed bronzeback (Dendrelaphis grandoculis).
The new species, Dendrelaphis beddomei, has been named after Colonel Richard Henry Beddome (1830–1911) in recognition of his contributions to the study of biodiversity in the Western Ghats, particularly reptiles and amphibians. The researchers have proposed Beddome's bronzeback as its common name.
The study, published in the journal Taprobanica on November 12, 2026, also provides a revised description of the large-eyed bronzeback and an updated guide to identifying southern Indian species of the genus Dendrelaphis.
The researchers formally described the new species based on two roadkill specimens, observations of live individuals and photographs contributed through citizen-science platforms.
One of the specimens, an adult male, was found dead on a road in January 2012 in Sullia, in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, near the foothills of the central Western Ghats.
An examination of historical records, specimens and citizen-science photographs revealed two distinct forms of the snake, prompting researchers to investigate their physical differences.
The two species differ in several physical characteristics, including tongue colour, scale counts and body markings.
Beddome's bronzeback has a red or pink tongue, while the large-eyed bronzeback has a black or dark-grey tongue.
The newly described species also frequently displays a white stripe or a series of spots along the lower sides of its body and sometimes prominent black blotches on its back. These features are absent in the large-eyed bronzeback.
It has a longer loreal scale, located between the eye and nostril, and a smaller second postocular scale, situated behind the eye.
The number of paired scales beneath its tail can reach 168, compared with fewer than 133 in the large-eyed bronzeback.
The two species also differ in their habitat preferences and geographical distribution.
The large-eyed bronzeback primarily inhabits evergreen and semi-evergreen rainforests at elevations between 300 and 1,260 metres above sea level.
Beddome's bronzeback, by contrast, favours lower elevations on the western, windward slopes of the Western Ghats. It has been recorded at elevations ranging from 44 to 1,038 metres.
It occurs predominantly in secondary forests, forests along waterways and agricultural landscapes, including rubber and areca nut plantations.
Distribution modelling suggests that the new species is most likely to occur in parts of the central Western Ghats, particularly between Puttur and Jog Falls in Karnataka.
Other potentially suitable habitats extend from Wayanad in Kerala to Uttara Kannada in Karnataka.
The large-eyed bronzeback, meanwhile, is predicted to occur across a wider stretch of the Western Ghats, including several mountainous regions in southern and central parts of the range.
Beddome's bronzeback is a tree-dwelling snake active during the day. It feeds on tree-dwelling frogs and reproduces by laying eggs.
A female found dead on a road in Agumbe, Karnataka, in early March was found to contain nine eggs.
The researchers identified roadkill as a major threat to the newly described species.
Taking into account these threats and its occurrence in protected areas and less intensively managed plantations, the authors suggested that Beddome's bronzeback could qualify as Near Threatened under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List criteria.
This is a proposed conservation assessment by the researchers, rather than a formal IUCN listing.