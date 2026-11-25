Scientists have described a new species of tree snake from India's Western Ghats, a biodiversity hotspot, resolving a longstanding taxonomic confusion with the closely related large-eyed bronzeback (Dendrelaphis grandoculis).

The new species, Dendrelaphis beddomei, has been named after Colonel Richard Henry Beddome (1830–1911) in recognition of his contributions to the study of biodiversity in the Western Ghats, particularly reptiles and amphibians. The researchers have proposed Beddome's bronzeback as its common name.

The study, published in the journal Taprobanica on November 12, 2026, also provides a revised description of the large-eyed bronzeback and an updated guide to identifying southern Indian species of the genus Dendrelaphis.

The researchers formally described the new species based on two roadkill specimens, observations of live individuals and photographs contributed through citizen-science platforms.

One of the specimens, an adult male, was found dead on a road in January 2012 in Sullia, in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, near the foothills of the central Western Ghats.

An examination of historical records, specimens and citizen-science photographs revealed two distinct forms of the snake, prompting researchers to investigate their physical differences.