Supreme Court allows euthanasia of rabid and dangerous free-ranging dogs to protect public safety

SC also issued additional orders to ensure effective implementation of its earlier directions, LiveLaw reported. It said dogs once picked up from public places should not be returned to the original spot after vaccination or sterilisation.

The new directions said states and Union Territories should take coordinated and time-bound steps to enhance and augment the required infrastructure under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) framework.

“Ensure establishment of at least one fully functional ABC centre in each district duly equipped with requisite infrastructure and trained personnel, surgical facilities and supporting logistics,” the court said, according to LiveLaw. It added that, having regard to the population density and territorial extent of each district, a decision should be taken on expanding the number of ABC centres.

“States and union territories shall take all necessary measures to implement the earlier directions for removal of dogs from public places in letter as well as in spirit without delay or dilution,” LiveLaw quoted the court as saying.

These directions would extend to other public places with high population density, high footfall and public utility, such as places of public transit and gathering, to guarantee a safe and secure environment for the public, SC further said.

It said the decision had been taken after careful assessment of ground realities, public safety and the functional characteristics of such places.

SC also directed other capacity-building measures, including training of personnel, augmentation of veterinary services, strengthening of shelters and vaccination drives in coordination with relevant authorities.