The world’s richest ecosystems are losing over 26% of their species to farming, finds global study

These ecologically important regions that scientists call ‘biodiversity hotspots’ are special places around the world that have a unique variety and high number of plants and animals found nowhere else on earth.

These areas are biologically rich but are already highly degraded and have lost more than 70 per cent of their original natural vegetation. As a result, much of the world’s unique biodiversity is now squeezed into small and shrinking patches of habitat, making protection of these regions critical for preventing extinctions.

The study was focused on vertebrates like small mammals, birds and amphibians that live in very limited geographical areas. These species are especially vulnerable because even slight losses of habitat can wipe out entire populations.

Many of them play important ecological roles, such as pollination, seed dispersal and pest control. Their decline can, therefore, trigger cascading effects that disrupt entire ecosystems.

The study showed that farming inside biodiversity hotspots has caused 26 per cent decline in species richness, meaning fewer varieties of plants and animals survive on cropland compared to natural habitats. There was also a clear decline in the total number of individual animals.

At the same time, agriculture was found to be expanding, especially in the tropical regions near the equator.

Compounding the problem, researchers found that much of the wildlife in these biodiversity hotspots lies outside protected parks and reserves. And these unprotected areas are more vulnerable to land use changes, further shrinking the rare and endemic species.