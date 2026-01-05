UN biodiversity body opens reporting to communities, cities and businesses

Indigenous communities, local governments and civil society groups will, for the first time, be able to formally report their biodiversity work to the United Nations, after the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) widened access to its global reporting platform.

The CBD has opened its official Online Reporting Tool (ORT) to actors beyond national governments, allowing communities, cities, organisations and businesses to submit information on their biodiversity actions under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF).

Until now, only national governments were permitted to submit reports to the CBD. As a result, the global picture of biodiversity action was shaped largely by what governments chose to report, even though much of the work on the ground has been carried out by communities, civil society organisations, local authorities and, increasingly, the private sector.

Why the reporting rules have changed

In countries such as India, official reporting has typically focused on government-led programmes, including protected areas, national missions, environment and forest department schemes, and centrally sponsored projects.

While these submissions reflected policy intent and official action, they often overlooked community-led conservation initiatives, traditional farming and seed systems, local restoration efforts, and independent research and civil society work.

To address this gap, the CBD Secretariat has now activated a new feature in the ORT that allows non-government actors to voluntarily submit information on how their activities support National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans and the KMGBF, adopted in 2022 to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.

Eligible contributors include Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities (IPLC), cities and local governments, non-governmental organisations and research institutions, women’s and youth groups, businesses and financial institutions, as well as sectors such as agriculture, fisheries and forestry.

In a statement, the CBD Secretariat said the move was intended to support a “whole-of-society approach”, recognising that biodiversity action does not take place through governments alone.