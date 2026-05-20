World Bee Day 2026: The scientist helping India’s forest communities protect wild bees

The train had already begun pulling out of Wardha station when Gopal Paliwal settled into his seat, preparing for another journey — this time to the Konkan region for a training programme on honey collection and value-chain development. At 63, the life of the director of the Centre for Bee Development still moves to the rhythm of bees, forests and communities.

For more than three decades, he has travelled through tribal belts in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, working to protect wild honeybees while helping tribal and forest-dwelling communities build livelihoods around them.

“People think honey is the final product,” he said. “But honey is only a small visible part of a much larger ecological relationship.” The relationship between bees, forests, crops and people has shaped much of his life.

Paliwal grew up in Movad village in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, where becoming a doctor was once his childhood dream. He tried twice to secure admission to an MBBS programme but did not succeed. The disappointment could have ended his academic ambitions. Instead, it redirected them.

He completed his BSc from Janakidevi Bajaj College and later earned an MSc from Nagpur University in 1987. Soon after, he joined a research project at the Gramopayogi Vigyan Kendra in Dattapur, Wardha, which would become a turning point that would define the rest of his life.

The project, funded by the Department of Science and Technology, explored how science could serve rural communities. Under the mentorship of Tarak Kate and Gandhian worker Amritrao Ghadge, Paliwal entered the world of wild honeybees.

“There are some teachers who give you knowledge,” he said. “And there are others who give you direction. I was fortunate to receive both.”

His doctoral research focused on Apis dorsata, the giant rock bee locally known as aagya moh. For five years, he studied its neurological and reproductive systems, often surviving on a stipend of just Rs 1,000 a month.

“The bees taught me patience,” he said. “You cannot rush their world.”