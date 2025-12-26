Recap 2025: The most important developments of the year in Africa

2025 saw a number of important developments on the African continent.
Centre for Science and Environment and Down To Earth’s State of Africa’s Environment 2025 revealed that the continent is a ‘hotspot’ of planetary climate emergency and is currently facing its deadliest climate crisis in over a decade.
A climate of mistrust and lack of political will among some members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are some of the problems that are hampering efforts to effectively fight wildlife crimes within the region.
Tanzania halted soda ash mining to save world’s Lesser Flamingos.
African countries are witnessing a slowdown in coal power development, mirroring the global shift to the use of clean energy sources such as hydropower and solar, a new United Nations report found.
A landmark judgment by Kenya’s appellate court reaffirmed the binding nature of climate commitments under the Paris Agreement.
Africa’s wetlands among the most degraded in the world, the 2025 Global Wetland Outlook revealed.
A new study found that nearly 62,000 African penguins died of starvation between 2004–11.
African forests and woody savanna — traditionally known to have served as carbon sink by removing atmospheric carbon have now transitioned into a carbon source, a groundbreaking study revealed.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) launched its most aggressive push yet for oil exploration, putting 124 million hectares — over half the country’s territory — under oil block coverage.
Africa saw a sharp rise in climate litigation during its deadliest spell of climate and weather-related disasters.
The African Climate Summit 2 concluded with the adoption of the Addis Ababa Declaration, marking a pivotal moment in Africa's climate diplomacy.