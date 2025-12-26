Africa

Recap 2025: The most important developments of the year in Africa

From wildlife to energy to extreme weather, the continent was all abuzz through the year
Recap 2025: The most important developments of the year in Africa
2025 saw a number of important developments on the African continent.

Centre for Science and Environment and Down To Earth’s State of Africa’s Environment 2025 revealed that the continent is a ‘hotspot’ of planetary climate emergency and is currently facing its deadliest climate crisis in over a decade.

State of Africa’s Environment 2025: Continent a ‘hotspot’ of planetary climate emergency, reveals latest edition of CSE’s annual publication
A climate of mistrust and lack of political will among some members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are some of the problems that are hampering efforts to effectively fight wildlife crimes within the region.

Mistrust, lack of political will hampering co-operation in fight against wildlife crime across Southern Africa
Tanzania halted soda ash mining to save world’s Lesser Flamingos.

Tanzania halts soda ash mining to save world’s Lesser Flamingos
African countries are witnessing a slowdown in coal power development, mirroring the global shift to the use of clean energy sources such as hydropower and solar, a new United Nations report found.

African countries transitioning from coal but not doing enough to exploit solar potential: UN Report
A landmark judgment by Kenya’s appellate court reaffirmed the binding nature of climate commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Kenya court cancels country’s first coal power plant
Africa’s wetlands among the most degraded in the world, the 2025 Global Wetland Outlook revealed.

Africa’s wetlands among the most degraded in the world: 2025 Global Wetland Outlook
A new study found that nearly 62,000 African penguins died of starvation between 2004–11.

Over 60,000 African penguins starved to death between 2004 and 2011 after sardine stocks collapsed
African forests and woody savanna — traditionally known to have served as carbon sink by removing atmospheric carbon have now transitioned into a carbon source, a groundbreaking study revealed.

Africa’s forests transitioned from carbon sink to net carbon source
The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) launched its most aggressive push yet for oil exploration, putting 124 million hectares — over half the country’s territory — under oil block coverage.

World’s largest carbon sink at risk: 52 new oil blocks auctioned in DR Congo, threatening 124 million hectares
Africa saw a sharp rise in climate litigation during its deadliest spell of climate and weather-related disasters.

Africa witnesses rise in climate litigation amid its deadliest disasters
The African Climate Summit 2 concluded with the adoption of the Addis Ababa Declaration, marking a pivotal moment in Africa's climate diplomacy.

Addis Ababa Declaration successfully adopted at African Climate Summit 2
Energy
wildlife
Extreme weather
Recap 2025

