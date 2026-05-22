On International Biological Diversity Day, Vidarbha’s last seed keepers fight to save India’s vanishing crop heritage

Before sunrise in eastern Vidarbha, Mandabai Gavadkar unlocks a small room inside her home in Arjuni Morgaon block of Maharashtra’s Gondia district. Cloth pouches hang from bamboo pegs. Some are tied with jute string, others with pieces of old sari fabric. Each pouch contains traditional seeds.

One holds Luchai, a traditional black rice variety that Mandabai has grown since 2012. The seed reached her through generations of exchanges between relatives and farmers. It is not recorded in any government database. It is not recognised by any insurance scheme. Officially, it does not exist.

But in her palm is a genetic inheritance shaped over generations by drought, pests, soil and seasons. It is a biodiversity archive that no laboratory has recreated.

On May 4 and 5, 2026, weeks before the International Day for Biological Diversity 2026, which is recognised on May 22 every year, around 40 seed conservers and farmers gathered at Seminary Hills in Nagpur for the Vidarbha Beej Samvardhan Samvad. The workshop was organised by the Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board’s Maharashtra Gene Bank Project Special Cell and the Bharatiya Agro Industries Foundation (BAIF).

There were no ministers, no ribbon-cutting ceremonies and no policy spectacle. Farmers arrived with seeds in paper packets and handwritten notebooks documenting varieties that have survived outside the formal agricultural system. Together, they represented one of India’s lesser-known biodiversity frontlines.