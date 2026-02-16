Unmasking the methane myth: Why India’s cows emit far less than global estimates

India has often been criticised by industrialised nations for its substantial enteric methane emissions from livestock, despite the absence of reliable and context-specific emission estimates. Methane emissions from Indian livestock are largely calculated using methodologies prescribed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). However, discrepancies among these estimates, along with a growing body of evidence, suggested that IPCC methodologies tend to overestimate methane emissions in developing countries. This is partly because IPCC approaches rely on generalised models and emission factors applied across broad livestock categories, which may not accurately reflect regional production systems or animal performance.

The IPCC estimates are derived from any of the three-tier systems, whereby Tier I employs livestock population data by species and category, multiplied by a standard default emission factor to determine the emission estimate. Thus, the change in livestock population reflects into the change in total emission.

For a diverse country like India where the feeding practices are not uniform and substantially vary according to the seasons, regions and productive level of the livestock, applying these IPCC default Tier I values to a particular category of livestock without accounting for feed intake, diet composition, seasonal and regional variability in feed resources, and the duration of feeding leads to inaccurate and exaggerated estimates of enteric methane emissions from the livestock.