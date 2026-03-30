Cycling to work as a white-collar worker: My tryst with the streets of Delhi

Long gone are the chilly winter mornings of years past. Delhi in winter is now better known for its poor air quality. At its worst, schools shut and work-from-home advisories are issued because the air turns toxic to the level of a full-blown public health emergency.

A significant portion of Delhi’s air pollution is localised. One could argue, therefore, that the solution lies with Delhiites themselves. While that’s not entirely true, collective public action must be part of the answer. Especially now, when air purifiers have become ubiquitous in homes and offices, and the government has floated tenders to install them in public schools and offices for mitigation, reflecting both urgency and helplessness.

In light of it all, an eccentric opinion seems a logical way forward. In a capital where the length of a motorcade reflects a politician’s stature, and the width of tyres and wheelbase of a car signal social standing, suggesting bicycles as a solution to a public health crisis seems almost absurd.