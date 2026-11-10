Firecrackers flout Supreme Court restrictions as Kolkata records severe pollution on Diwali night

Kolkata recorded severe air pollution on the night of Diwali and Kali Puja as firecrackers continued to be burst well past the permitted 10 pm deadline, despite Supreme Court restrictions on their use.

Environmental activists monitoring the city on November 8, 2026 reported widespread violations, particularly around hospitals, where firecrackers were allegedly burst even within hospital premises.

The environmental group Sabuj Mancha, which has monitored pollution around Kolkata's hospitals for more than a decade, described the violations as among the worst it had recorded in recent years.

The Supreme Court's October 29, 2026 order restricted firecracker use to specified hours of 8pm-10pm and prohibited their use within 300 metres of hospitals and other sensitive locations. West Bengal authorities had also issued restrictions ahead of the festival.