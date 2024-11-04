Highlights from the issue

Highlights from the issue

Cover Story: Blinding glow

A growing body of research now links light pollution to serious illnesses in humans and severe impacts on ecosystem functions

Interview: ‘Debate the priority of late-night activity against improved health’

Space shot of earth focusing on India's city lights at nightiStock

Light pollution inhibits the body’s ability to fight infections, diseases and incipient cancer cells, says David Welch, chair of IUCN’s Dark Skies Advisory Group

Debate: GM policy must be farmer centric

iStock photo for representation

As the Centre develops a national policy on genetically modified crops for research, cultivation, trade and commerce, scientists and activists highlight what it should entail

Patently Absurd: Can ANRF pull off the impossible for India?

Illustration: Yogendra Anand/CSE

Anusandhan National Research Foundation is expected to reorient India’s innovation goals but funding issues, old mindsets remain a drag

Civil Lines: Cultivating woes

iStock photo for representation

Agricultural households bear a debt burden nearly seven times their monthly gross income, and this is why most farmers spend their entire lives servicing debts

Sunita Narain’s Desk: Homage from an environmentalist

Ritika Bohra / CSE

As we mourn the passing of Ratan Tata, let’s also mourn the passing of the time when business was not only about private gain but also about securing public good

