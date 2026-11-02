Cyclone Murasu races across Bay of Bengal, IMD warns of storm surges up to 1.5 metres

The storm comes just days after the very severe cyclonic storm Arnab made landfall further north along the same coastline on October 28, 2026.

Murasu is expected to make landfall south of Ongole, between Nellore and Narsapur, between 11:30 pm on November 2 and 4 am on November 3, bringing strong winds, storm surges and possible coastal flooding.

What sets Cyclone Murasu apart is the speed at which it has travelled across the Bay of Bengal. However, the storm slowed to 10 km/h during the six hours preceding 2:30 pm on November 2, according to the latest IMD update. Rapidly moving cyclones generally have less time to intensify before reaching land.

The IMD forecasts that Murasu will make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm, with sustained wind speeds of 100–110 km/h and gusts reaching 120 km/h.

The cyclone is being continuously monitored by Doppler weather radars in Chennai, Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam.