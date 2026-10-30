Daily weather tracker: Fresh Bay of Bengal system raises cyclone concerns, heavy rain threatens Bihar and northern India

A low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea is expected to move west-northwestwards and develop into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands around October 31.

The system could intensify further over the following two days as it moves towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Although it could strengthen into a deep depression or cyclonic storm, its eventual intensity and track remain uncertain.

Coastal communities, fishermen and shipping operators have been advised to follow official weather updates.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Arnab has weakened considerably after moving inland. Its remnants, currently affecting northern Chhattisgarh and neighbouring areas, are expected to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area within 24 hours, while continuing to bring rainfall to parts of eastern India.