Highlights from the issue

Cover story: Built to binge

Illustrations: Yogendra Anand / CSE

Why are the calorie-rich, nutrient-poor ultra-processed foods so hard to stop eating?

Infographic: Food, decoded

NOVA classification system groups food based on the nature, extent and purpose of processing. It highlights the problematic nature of ultra-processed food

Column: India needs to alert its consumers

Representational Photo: iStock

Single nutrient and symbol-based “warning” labels can help and go a long way in decelerating the otherwise unstoppable dietary transition in urban and rural areas

Special report: Unwilling to share?

Illustration: Yogendra Anand / CSE

The National Biodiversity Authority has disbursed less than 27 per cent of money it received from companies and traders 

Patently Absurd: What the H-1B visa angst reveals about India

Illustration: Yogendra Anand / CSE

It is odd that India strenuously promotes the exodus of its tech talent while failing to foster innovation at home

Civil Lines: Another farmer quits

A plough.Photo: iStock

An uncertain future awaits Pitabasha, one among the estimated 2,000 farmers who quit agriculture every day in India

Sunita Narain's Desk: Trump: Regime change, not climate change

Illustration: Ritika Bohra/CSE

Donald Trump's address to the UN is a carefully crafted strategy to destroy the very "rightness" of the idea of climate change

Interview: ‘Depopulation would mean fewer people contributing to advancement of knowledge’

Illustration: Yogendra Anand / CSE

Once depopulation starts, no one knows how to stop it in a sustained way, say Dean Spears and Michael Geruso, authors of After the Spike

Special report: Despair follows deluge

Photographs by Vikas Choudhary
Amrik Singh, a farmer, surveys his ruined paddy field in Hardowal village, Dera Baba Nanak tehsil, in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district(Photographs by Vikas Choudhary)

As floodwaters recede in Punjab, communities are left with ruined fields, lost livelihoods and an uncertain future

Special report: Bone dry to soaking wet

Bharat More, a 65-year-old farmer from Chinchpur village in Dharashiv district, lost grapes and soyabean cultivated on 1.5 hectares in floods this September Photographs: Swapnil Sakhare

Farmers in Marathwada were ill-prepared for the intense rainfall that hit the perennially water-starved region

Opinion: Reduced to insignificance

Has the Right To Information Act lost its edge?

