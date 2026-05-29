How big a threat is the expanding Ghepan Lake above Sissu village in Himachal Pradesh?

About 11 kilometres from her home, a Himalayan lake is growing larger every year. “It’s okay when the weather is clear,” says Katoch. “But when the rains start and don’t stop, it’s scary. But this is our home, and I don’t want to leave it.”

Situated at an altitude of 4,068m among the snow-capped peaks above Sissu, Ghepang Ghat glacial lake, known locally as Ghepan Lake, is steadily expanding. Its rising water level and growing size have become a warning sign for people living downstream.

The National Disaster Management Authority has classified the lake as “highly vulnerable”. Scientists fear that, if a glacial lake outburst flood occurs, Sissu will be the first and most vulnerable village in its path.

Named after Ghepan, the protector deity of Lahaul, the lake has deep ties to local culture and faith. Trekkers still pay homage at the Ghepan Devta Temple in Sissu before heading towards it. But the lake’s name is no longer invoked only in relation to religion or trekking. It has become part of villagers’ everyday conversations, worries and fears for the future.

According to a risk assessment report by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad, Sissu is the village most vulnerable to a lake burst. The report assessed eight possible lake burst scenarios and placed Sissu in the red zone in all eight. It says the steep slope between the lake and the village could accelerate the flow of water and debris. After Sissu, Goshal and Tandi villages are also at high risk.

In a worst-case scenario, floodwaters could reach Sissu within just 21 minutes of a lake burst. Estimates suggest water speeds of up to 43 kilometres per hour and depths of up to 20 metres.

Scientists say that, in the event of a flood, large amounts of debris, rocks and boulders would come down with the water. Such a flood could affect 34 settlements, 204 hectares of cultivable land, 57 bridges and 106 km of road.

The Manali-Leh National Highway, the Atal Tunnel and tourism-related infrastructure would also be at risk. According to the report, the impact would not be limited to Himachal Pradesh, but could be felt as far as Jammu and Kashmir through the Chenab River.

The NRSC has created maps of potential flood zones using satellite imagery and modelling. These maps identify buildings, farms, bridges and power projects. But for villagers, the threat is no longer just a scientific document.