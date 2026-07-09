The economics of survival

But, and there is a but, all this will require obsessive follow-through—to get the scrappage of vehicles done so that fleet transformation happens; to get charging infrastructure organised so that public vehicles have reliable access; and then of course, to ensure that all this adds up to making mass transit work. The only way to get people out of personal vehicles is to make the system so reliable, convenient and affordable, that it just makes more sense. Nobody wants to be stuck in traffic and breathe foul air—this is a change we all want. It is also clear that the more we invest in the upgraded public transport network, the better it will be for securing livelihoods. It also improves affordability of housing as people can live where land is cheaper and commute to centres of employment. It needs imagination in planning, implementation at scale and urgency in action.