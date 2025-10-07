The NDC death loop (Part 1): Demands for ambition, disappointment and relevance in a fractured world

Before the Paris Agreement, the world was on track for a much higher level of warming, over 4 degrees Celsius (°C) above pre-industrial levels; but experts suggest that pledges brought estimates down to approximately 2.7°C. Moreover, country NDCs have potentially created positive and predictable demand signals for clean technology investment and proliferation worldwide. Yet the lack of consideration for differentiated trajectories across countries and the neglect of development aspirations of the Global South reveal crucial gaps in the architecture.

Paris marked a shift from the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, which imposed top-down differentiated targets based on countries’ development levels. The Paris model, seen as more politically feasible by articulating nationally determined “contributions” rather than commitments, sought to mobilise “coalitions of the willing” (unlike Kyoto, where major developed countries like the United States resisted legally binding higher targets).

A decade later, however, we are meeting neither global climate goals nor the development aspirations of the Global South.

The pattern repeats: Civil society and multilateral actors demand “strong, ambitious NDCs”; governments launch lukewarm targets with pomp; observers dissect and shame them for their lack of ambition; few achieve even the weak goals and calls for greater ambition return. This ‘NDC death loop’ must be broken.