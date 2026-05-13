Rural India’s energy crisis: In Mohad & Sursuli, high LPG refill cost keeps rural households tied to biomass

In Sursuli village of Balod district in Chhattisgarh, DTE met another PMUY beneficiary, Danshir Bai. “Paying for refills every month for a 4-member family is difficult,” she said.

Her son, Khomlan Sahu, works as a technician for one of India’s telecom companies while also cultivating seasonal crops and vegetables on the family farm. Though the family’s economic condition is relatively better, he said household finances remain under pressure.

Their monthly expenditure reaches Rs 12,000-15,000, including nearly Rs 3,000 spent on petrol because he travels almost 100 kilometres daily for work. Electricity bills add another Rs 400-500. His father works as a daily wage labourer while his mother supplements the income through sewing work. The family’s total monthly income is around Rs 20,000. “The price of fuel for his motorbike pinches my pockets more,” Khomlan said.

This is despite the family’s rice and vegetables coming from their own farm. Like Sebti’s household, they reserve LPG largely for occasional use while daily meals are prepared using firewood and biomass.

Prices of LPG, firewood and dung cakes have risen amid the ongoing United States-Israel's war on Iran since February 28, 2026. In nearby villages, residents reported that firewood now sells for Rs 1,400-1,500 per quintal, while dung cakes cost Rs 2 apiece — a rise of nearly 40-50 per cent.

Back in Mohad village, Sebti’s family itself is divided into three households: One for each of her two sons and another for herself and her husband.

Bhushan’s household consists of five members, with him as the sole breadwinner. He earns Rs 380 a day through wage labour and manages a monthly income of roughly Rs 10,000. Of this, nearly Rs 6,000 is spent on essentials, including electricity bills that can go up to Rs 600 depending on the season.

But for Bhushan, diesel has become one of the largest expenses. “For a 1-acre land, the cost comes around Rs 60,000 now and a significant share of it remains diesel as pumps, tractors, thrashers, harvesters operate on diesel. About 10 years ago, the cost was around 10,000-15,000,” he told DTE.

Data from MoPNG reflects the gap between LPG access and regular use. India’s domestic LPG consumption has nearly doubled over the past decade, rising from 17.2 million tonnes in 2015-16 to 33.2 million tonnes in 2025-26. As of July 1, 2025, the country had 330.5 million active LPG consumers.

Yet around 14 per cent of LPG connections in 2024-25 were classified as “inactive”, meaning no refill had been purchased in the preceding year.

“Refill rates are especially low among the beneficiaries of PMUY,” a senior MoPNG official told DTE in March, requesting anonymity. The official said that while households relying exclusively on LPG generally consume seven to eight cylinders annually, PMUY beneficiaries in most states use fewer than three cylinders a year. In parts of eastern and northeastern India, usage drops to just one or two cylinders annually. High upfront refill costs, despite subsidies, and persistent supply-chain constraints remain major deterrents.