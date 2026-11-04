Global report on environmental think tanks highlights need for cooperation; lists CSE among top institutions worldwide

During my recent visit to Hangzhou, China, for the International Symposium of Environmental Think Tanks, a question kept returning: as environmental and climate challenges become increasingly interconnected, are the institutions researching these issues learning enough from one another?

The symposium saw the release of the Global Environmental Think Tank Development Report 2025, an assessment of institutions producing research and informing environmental policy worldwide. The report maps 886 environmental think tanks across 97 countries, examining their institutional capabilities, policy engagement and contributions to environmental governance. It also compares the experiences of think tanks in developed and developing countries and explores opportunities for cooperation.

The report provides a useful lens through which to understand not only the growing role of environmental think tanks, but also the differences in resources and capacities that shape their work.

Bin Peng, executive director of the Institute for Green Innovation and Development (IGID) and one of the report’s lead authors, said: “Currently, there is little research on environmental think tanks – a situation that is disproportionate to the rapid development of such think tanks and also inadequate given the urgent needs of tackling complex environmental challenges.”

To address these gaps, he said, IGID developed the report to advance the development of and cooperation among environmental think tanks worldwide.