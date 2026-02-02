Budget 2026: Boost for modernisation and sustainability in Indian textile industry

However, with the rise in climate change, worsening environmental issues and changing world order, the sector faces multi-faceted challenges. Some are legacy issues while others are emerging as the world transforms towards a greener economy.

One of the biggest challenges is to make financial support accessible to the large number of small- and medium-scale textile enterprises (SME), which even include households. A few are are registered in defined industrial areas while some fall outside the legal purview.

Apart from the legality, the other major challenge is environmental. Different processes in the sector have various impacts on the environment. The dyeing process, also known as wet processing, is an energy- and water-intensive method.

At present, the process generates heat, usually through coal or other emission-intensive fuels, contributing to both air and water pollution. The process of dyeing alone consumes 43 per cent of the total energy required in textile industry. SMEs use small or baby boilers that are not efficient and are installed in large numbers.

An effective solution to the problem is the installation of centralised or common boilers for steam generation at every textile cluster.