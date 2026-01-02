Why India’s waste crisis persists in rural areas: Lessons from a coastal taluka in Maharashtra

Driving down the Raigad coastline from Mandwa jetty, as you approach the region’s first and only white-sand beach, the bright blue sea comes into view through a line of neatly arranged shacks. Polyester shorts and T-shirts hang out front, surrounded by brightly coloured plastic toys, stacks of packaged drinking water and flavoured soda bottles, coconut and corn vendors, and frying pans serving vada pav and instant noodles. But once you pass the shacks and the stretch of white sand, turn your gaze the other way. Look carefully between the thickets and you will see piles of discarded plastic — hurriedly pushed out of sight before Friday morning brings in the weekend tourists.

This is Kashid Beach, located in Murud taluka of Raigad district. Every weekend, around 1,000-1,500 tourists arrive here from Mumbai and nearby areas, generating enormous quantities of waste for surrounding villages to manage. Also based in this taluka is Aamhi Swachh Charitable Foundation (Aamhi), which began beach clean-up work in early 2022 and has since expanded across the taluka to organise SWM systems in partnership with local Gram Panchayats.

Over twelve months, we observed the everyday challenges of running SWM in rural Maharashtra — ranging from resistance to initiatives led by perceived “outsiders” to the reluctance of local authorities to strictly enforce waste management rules.

In Murud taluka, organised waste management has only recently begun in some villages, through a mix of incentives under the Swachh Bharat Mission and advocacy by Aamhi. Here, waste management is often understood simply as the ghantagaadi — the waste collection truck with a “bell“ introduced under the Mission. Uncertain about how to plan SWM operations, some Gram Panchayats never used these vehicles. Others, led by proactive Sarpanchs, used them to collect mixed waste from homes, hotels and shops.

Tourism compounds the pressure created by local waste generation. In villages such as Nandgaon, Kashid, Murud and Danda — crowded with guesthouses and eateries packed into nearly every available space — plastic, both high- and low-value, dominates the dry waste stream. Aamhi’s records from 25 villages show that waste also includes around 10 per cent fabric waste, 15 per cent cement bags (raffia), and 10 per cent glass, which together form the second-largest waste category.

Before Aamhi’s involvement, Panchayats often instructed ghantagaadi drivers to dump collected waste near the seashore, slowly turning these areas into informal dumping grounds. While valuable materials such as cardboard, metal and plastic PET bottles are picked up by scrap dealers, low-value plastics — particularly multilayered plastics and cement bags — are left behind in landfills. In February 2024, one such dumping site in Kashid caught fire and took nearly two weeks to extinguish.

It was amid this growing crisis that Aamhi began its work — first in Nandgaon and then across 25 villages in Murud taluka. Progress, however, has been uneven. Fieldwork made clear that successful waste management depends on local participation, political backing, decentralised planning and steady funding — conditions that are often absent at the village level.