Climate Change

Daily weather tracker: Cyclone Arnab weakens, but heavy rain and hailstorms threaten several states

IMD warns of heavy rainfall across eastern and central India; Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh face thunderstorms, strong winds and possible hailstorms
Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand may experience light to moderate rain from November 29th to 2nd, while snowfall is expected in higher altitudes
Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand may experience light to moderate rain from November 29th to 2nd, while snowfall is expected in higher altitudesiStock
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Summary

  • Despite Cyclone Arnab weakening, heavy to very heavy rainfall continues to impact eastern and central India.

  • Thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms are forecast for several states, including Bihar, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

  • Northern regions like Delhi and Punjab may experience strong winds and storms. IMD warns of potential risks and urges residents to take precautions.

Cyclone Arnab has weakened into a deep depression, but heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue across parts of eastern and central India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest update on October 29, warned of thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and possible hailstorms across several states.

Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, eastern Uttar Pradesh and eastern Madhya Pradesh are among the areas facing heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh could experience thunderstorms and gusty winds on October 29 and 30, with speeds reaching 70km/h.

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Cyclone Arnab weakens into deep depression

According to the IMD, Cyclone Arnab moved northwards at approximately 15km/h during the six hours preceding its latest assessment. The system weakened into a deep depression at 11:30pm on October 28.

At the time, its centre was near the adjoining areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh, southern Odisha, southern Chhattisgarh and north-eastern Telangana, approximately 60km south of Malkangiri in Odisha.

The IMD expects the system to weaken further into a low-pressure area by the evening of October 29. However, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms could continue in affected regions despite the cyclone losing strength.

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Heavy rainfall alerts across eastern India

The IMD has issued orange alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and eastern Madhya Pradesh, with rainfall of 115.6–204.4mm possible in some areas.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are under yellow alerts for heavy rainfall of 64.5–115.5mm.

Thunderstorms and lightning are also forecast in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, with gusty winds reaching 40–50km/h in some areas.

Residents have been advised to avoid open fields, isolated trees and electricity poles during thunderstorms and follow local weather warnings.

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Fresh low-pressure system may form over Andaman Sea

Another weather system is developing over the southern Andaman Sea and adjoining areas, where an upper-air cyclonic circulation extends up to approximately 5.8km above sea level.

The IMD expects a fresh low-pressure area to form within the next 24 hours, potentially bringing further rainfall to parts of eastern and south-eastern India, depending on its development and movement.

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Western disturbance could bring hailstorms and snowfall

A western disturbance is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall to Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining mountainous areas on October 29 and 30, with snowfall possible at higher elevations.

Himachal Pradesh could receive rain between October 29 and November 2, while Uttarakhand may experience rainfall until November 2. Higher reaches of both states could also see snowfall.

In the northern plains, Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab face thunderstorms and strong winds on October 29 and 30, with speeds of 50–60km/h and gusts reaching 70km/h in some areas.

Hailstorms are possible in isolated locations, including eastern Rajasthan on October 29.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh could receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 29, followed by heavy rain in some areas on October 30.

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Fishermen and farmers advised to remain alert

Strong winds of 40–50km/h, gusting up to 60km/h, are forecast over parts of the north-western Bay of Bengal and waters near the West Bengal coast. Fishermen have been advised to follow official marine weather warnings.

Farmers have also been urged to protect harvested crops and produce stored outdoors from rain, strong winds and hail.

Meanwhile, Bhuj in Gujarat recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2°C on October 28, while Mandi in Himachal Pradesh registered a minimum of 10.5°C, according to the weather report.

With Cyclone Arnab weakening but other weather systems remaining active, the IMD has advised residents to monitor forecasts and take precautions against heavy rainfall, lightning, strong winds and hailstorms.

Daily Weather Tracker
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