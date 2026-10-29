Daily weather tracker: Cyclone Arnab weakens, but heavy rain and hailstorms threaten several states

Cyclone Arnab has weakened into a deep depression, but heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue across parts of eastern and central India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest update on October 29, warned of thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and possible hailstorms across several states.

Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, eastern Uttar Pradesh and eastern Madhya Pradesh are among the areas facing heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh could experience thunderstorms and gusty winds on October 29 and 30, with speeds reaching 70km/h.