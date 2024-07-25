DTE Coverage: Budget 2024-2025

Providing tax incentives to CSRs, highlighting priority areas and promoting public-private partnerships are crucial
World War II had just ended; and the Subcontinent sundered by a Partition; inflation thus was exceptionally high
Committees overseeing the foundation look like any other government panel with little representation from other stakeholders, raising suspicion it may be old wine in a new bottle
Sitharaman’s vague statement, lack of representation in institutions’ governing boards and government's bid to change funding models for research mean there are plenty of gaps
It is no secret that farmers in India are not able to fully monetise their produce; crop losses make the situation worse, and the latest Budget offers little hope
Reduced allocations in budget & lack of MSP guarantee keeping farmers in distress, states ASHA-Kisan Swaraj network
Taxonomy to classify economic activities that support climate commitments and other environmental goals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the entry of private players into the nuclear energy sector will bolster India’s energy security
AUSC technology can boost efficiency of India's thermal power plants to 46% from 32%. Support, partnership for small modular nuclear reactor key to energy security, says FM
Combined, agriculture and allied sectors saw an allocation of Rs 1,39,607.54 crore
Experts fear the funds allotted may be exhausted by October
Fund could be gamechanger for startups and small businesses in the industry; Experts say move holds promise if executed well
Instead of increasing allocation for overall biodiversity protection, more focus is on conservation of specific species like tiger
Indian government has chalked out plans to generate 500 GW of energy from renewable sources by 2030; but budget allocation remains to impediment
Mere speeches won’t fix the agrarian crisis in the country and the latest Budget fails to provide a viable solution for the multifaceted issues ailing Indian farmers
The government has allocated Rs 10,000 crore towards ‘New Employment Generation’ scheme
Government’s ambitious plan for 109 new climate-resilient crops faces scrutiny as agricultural research funding sees only a 0.6% rise
Concerns over viability as project aims to address monsoon devastation and irrigation
Institutions and afforestation programmes, including National Tiger Conservation Authority receive boost
MDBs have never been mentioned in budget documents or in Sitharaman’s previous speeches; taking loans from MDBs is a long and complicated process