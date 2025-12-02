Highlights from the issue

Highlights from the issue

Subscribe today for full access to our journalism that combines scientific rigour with passion.

Special coverage: COP of talk

COP of talk

The UN’s COP30 climate summit concludes, leaving the hard work to mid-year talks in Bonn and to COP31

Click here to read more

Civil Lines: 1,500 days and an alarm for new climate

1,500 days and an alarm for new climate
The monsoon season is becoming deadlier for lives and crops; yet is paradoxically recording more heatwaves.iStock

For 12,000 years human civilisation flourished in stable climatic conditions. But the current phase threatens to upend existence

Click here to read more

Cover story: India’s digital thirst

Yotta Data Center Park, a sprawling 20-acre facility, was inaugurated in Greater Noida in 2022.
Yotta Data Center Park, a sprawling 20-acre facility, was inaugurated in Greater Noida in 2022.Rohini Krishnamurthy / DTE

Data centres are rising in water-scarce regions—and locals are paying the price

Click here to read more

How Bengaluru’s tech dreams are colliding with a worsening water crisis

Akkalenahalli Mallenahalli village is home 200 people and a site for a new proposed data centre.
Akkalenahalli Mallenahalli village is home 200 people and a site for a new proposed data centre.Rohini Krishnamurthy / DTE

Karnataka’s drive to make Bengaluru the ‘destination of choice’ for data centres is colliding with a worsening water crisis, as new facilities rise in regions where borewells have already run dry and residents depend on tankers

Click here to read more

A booming data centre corridor in Uttar Pradesh’s GB Nagar is running on empty wells

Groundwater levels in Khora Colony in sector 62, Noida, are fast depleting. A data centre is being built a kilometre away.
Groundwater levels in Khora Colony in sector 62, Noida, are fast depleting. A data centre is being built a kilometre away.Rohini Krishnamurthy / DTE

As gleaming data hubs rise across the state, residents struggle for drinking water and officials have no answers on how much these facilities consume

Click here to read more

What data centre giants aren’t saying about their water use

AdaniConneX data centre in Noida.
AdaniConneX data centre in Noida. Rohini Krishnamurthy / DTE

Tech giants promise sustainability through new cooling systems, recycling and offsetting, but DTE finds little transparency, no standard reporting, and growing water stress around their sites

Click here to read more

Editorial: Fit solar into electricity

Fit solar into electricity
Illustration: Yogendra Anand/CSE

Explore pathways for integrating rooftop solar with existing fossil-fuel-based grid, or build solar futures without relying on the distribution route

Click here to read more

Special report: Direct approach

Rakhi Jha (extreme left), a Mithila painting artist and resident of Madhepur village in Madhubani district, used government assistance to set up a painting outlet.
Rakhi Jha (extreme left), a Mithila painting artist and resident of Madhepur village in Madhubani district, used government assistance to set up a painting outlet.Photograph: Satyam Kumar

A new direct cash transfer scheme as well as decades of women-centric programmes yield an electoral windfall for the ruling alliance in Bihar

Click here to read more

Special Report: Rights in transit

Rights in transit
Palki village was granted community forest rights in 2023, after which it has taken up harvest and sale of bamboo, a vital forest produce of OdishaPhotographs: Nidhi Jamwal

A recent dispute over transport and trade of kendu leaves in Odisha highlights differing interpretations of forest rights laws in the state

Click here to read more

Special report: Flattened frontiers

Flattened frontiers
In Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, farmers have been levelling ravines in hopes of gaining cultivable landPhotograph: Bhagirath / CSE

Efforts to reclaim degraded land from Chambal ravines expose both people and biodiversity to ecological risks from erosion and flooding

Click here to read more

Opinion: Hidden resource

Hidden resource
The efforts of Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation to fit artificial recharge filters in open wells of Navagam village in Gujarat have shown good rise in groundwater recharge filterPhotographs: Gaurav Singh

Punjab’s 1.4 million abandoned borewells offer a chance to mitigate flood damage and replenish depleting groundwater

Click here to read more

Patently Absurd: Bangla generic drugs to the rescue

Bangla generic drugs to the rescue
Illustration: Yogendra Anand/CSE

A buyer’s club for generic cystic fibrosis drugs sourced from Bangladesh highlights the country’s laudable pharma development

Click here to read more
Bihar
Odisha
water scarcity
Punjab
Bangladesh
Chambal
Ravines
kendu
digital
data centre
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in