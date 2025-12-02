Highlights from the issue

The UN’s COP30 climate summit concludes, leaving the hard work to mid-year talks in Bonn and to COP31
For 12,000 years human civilisation flourished in stable climatic conditions. But the current phase threatens to upend existence
Data centres are rising in water-scarce regions—and locals are paying the price
Karnataka’s drive to make Bengaluru the ‘destination of choice’ for data centres is colliding with a worsening water crisis, as new facilities rise in regions where borewells have already run dry and residents depend on tankers
As gleaming data hubs rise across the state, residents struggle for drinking water and officials have no answers on how much these facilities consume
Tech giants promise sustainability through new cooling systems, recycling and offsetting, but DTE finds little transparency, no standard reporting, and growing water stress around their sites
Explore pathways for integrating rooftop solar with existing fossil-fuel-based grid, or build solar futures without relying on the distribution route
A new direct cash transfer scheme as well as decades of women-centric programmes yield an electoral windfall for the ruling alliance in Bihar
A recent dispute over transport and trade of kendu leaves in Odisha highlights differing interpretations of forest rights laws in the state
Efforts to reclaim degraded land from Chambal ravines expose both people and biodiversity to ecological risks from erosion and flooding
Punjab’s 1.4 million abandoned borewells offer a chance to mitigate flood damage and replenish depleting groundwater
A buyer’s club for generic cystic fibrosis drugs sourced from Bangladesh highlights the country’s laudable pharma development