Highlights from the issue

A modern city in India must not resemble Delhi, which is gridlocked and lacks basic services, from healthcare to clean water
What happens when mother's milk, the first food and first vaccine of babies, begins to mirror the load of environmental contaminants?
Niklas Höhne, a climate policy expert and founder of the NewClimate Institute in Cologne, Germany, explains what the US' move to overturn its “endangerment finding” means for the country and for global climate diplomacy
A proposal to mine coal along a corridor that links two tiger reserves in central India is a step away from getting final clearance. The move could affect movement and genetic diversity of tiger populations in the region
Pursuit of renewable solar power in Rajasthan sees indiscriminate felling of khejri trees vital to the Thar landscape
For two decades, a Chhattisgarh village remains stuck in a loop of building temporary river crossings to access markets and sell forest produce
Awareness of climate change, and the stress it induces, may be linked to rising aggressive behaviour among young people
Hobbled by lack of innovation and AI skills in its crucial technology sector, India is focusing on a ruinous plan to host data centres
Oliver Sterck's 'average poverty' measure considers the entire income distribution
China’s moves to transition to clean energy offer critical lessons to India
Recent amendments to Uttarakhand’s Van Panchayat rules push the state into a risk zone. The state must usher in forest reforms to rescue community forest governance
For over 20 years, residents of Mudh village in eastern Ladakh have been protecting the ruddy shelduck that visits their mountains to breed