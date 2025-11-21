COP30 Diary (November 20, 2025): Blaze erupts inside venue; chaos and diplomacy continue on penultimate day

The 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Belem, Brazil, began November 10, 2025. Here’s a look at what happened on the tenth day of COP30. Also read the diary for November 10, November 11, November 12, November 13, November 14, November 17, November 18, November 19.

What countries said at the JT annual high-level ministerial roundtable

The purpose of the roundtable was to deliver key political messages, expectations of parties and address the need of the just transition (JT) work programme in fostering international cooperation. The EU stressed 1.5°C alignment, tripling renewables, and its Just Transition Action Plan. India framed just transition as economy-wide, nationally determined, equity-based, and warned that UTMs undermine justice, calling for a JT mechanism. Saudi Arabia insisted transitions must be nationally defined, non-prescriptive, balanced across mitigation–adaptation–Means of Implementation, and reiterated strong opposition to UTMs. China highlighted climate justice, sovereign pathways, developed-country finance and earlier net-zero timelines, and called for cooperation and people-centred, development-aligned transitions.

Fire and evacuation disrupt climate talks

Fire broke out inside the COP30 venue in Belem on the climate summit’s penultimate day. Videos showed massive flames and smoke in Zone B of the venue. All the people were evacuated. A media statement by the organisers later said the fire was extinguished after six minutes and 13 people were treated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire was being investigated. A Reuters report said the cause was believed to be an electrical device, probably a microwave.