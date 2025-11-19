COP30 Diary (November 18, 2025): Push for outcome on fossil fuel transition, GGA draft tensions, ocean taskforce shape day 7

Global South and North nations urge COP30 outcome on shift from fossil fuels

Over 80 countries from the Global South and Global North called for a roadmap to phasing out fossil fuels. Countries from Africa, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom (UK), Latin America and the Pacific together asked that the call for a ‘just, orderly and equitable’ transition away from fossil fuels should be a central outcome of the COP30.

Speaking at a press conference, Tina Stege, climate envoy for the Marshall Islands, said, “The best chance of landing an agreement at this COP is the mutirão package and the current reference in the text is weak and is presented as an option,” while adding that the text must be strengthened and adopted. The German representative said that most of Europe was behind the call.

Developed and developing countries split over equity, metrics, and finance in new GGA draft

In the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA) negotiation room, parties went line-by-line through the new draft, signalling which paragraphs they could accept, delete or amend. They negotiated the preambular references on equity, Articles 9/9.1 of the Paris Agreement, cross-cutting considerations and whether indicators are ‘knowledge products’.

Developing groups (Like-Minded Developing Countries, Africa Group, Pakistan, India) pushed to delete transboundary language, domestic budget references and any formulation that expands obligations. Many developed countries (European Union, Japan) sought to streamline text, remove certain references, and ensure indicators remain voluntary but adoptable.

On post-Conference of the Parties serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement 7 (post-CMA7) work and Baku Adaptation Roadmap options, groups aligned around their preferred options while rejecting others. Finance remained politically sensitive, especially language tying the goal to Article 9.1 and the scale of support to developing countries.

Global health leaders demand life-saving global transition away from fossil fuels

Global health leaders urged countries to support a commitment to ‘Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels’, calling it a life-saving public health imperative. Citing new evidence that fossil fuels harm health from pregnancy through adulthood and disproportionately impact vulnerable communities, they warned that climate-driven crises are overwhelming health systems. They called for a just, science-based transition, integration of health evidence in decisions, and stronger, climate-resilient health systems.

New performance index shows pace of countries too slow to meet Paris targets

The Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) 2026, jointly published and released by Germanwatch, New Climate Institute and Climate Action Network at COP30, showed that the pace is too slow to meet the Paris climate targets. While the top three ranks remained vacant, as in previous years, Denmark remained the top-ranked country (4th), followed by the UK.

India slipped 13 places from its previous ranking to 23rd position. Meanwhile, the United States of America (USA) was the third worst-performing country (65th rank), after Iran (66th) and Saudi Arabia (67th). The index is an annual independent monitoring tool for climate mitigation performance of 63 countries and the EU.

Billions of dollars pledged to clear energy grid and storage bottlenecks

Governments, development banks and industry announced billions in fresh commitments aimed at clearing what leaders repeatedly called the “biggest bottleneck” to the clean-energy transition. A major financial signal came from the Utilities for Net Zero Alliance, which confirmed plans to spend $148 billion every year, opening up a $1 trillion pipeline for grid and storage expansion.

This was followed by substantial multilateral commitments: more than $12 billion from the Asian Development Bank, World Bank Group and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) under the ASEAN Power Grid Financing Initiative; a new Power Transmission Acceleration Platform for Latin America and the Caribbean backed by €15 million from Germany via the Inter-American Development Bank Group; and a £33 billion fully funded five-year investment programme announced by UK utility and multinational energy company SSE plc to modernise national electricity infrastructure.

17 countries join Blue Nationally Determined Contribution Challenge and proposed ocean taskforce to boost ocean-climate action

As many as 17 countries, including France and Brazil, joined the Blue Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) Challenge and extended strong support for establishing a new Ocean Taskforce at COP30 to strengthen the integration of ocean-based climate actions into their national plans, ensuring these commitments translate into real policies and results.

The proposed mechanism, formally the Blue NDC Implementation Taskforce, aims to accelerate integration of ocean-based solutions into national climate plans while linking ocean resilience to clean energy expansion, job creation and coastal community development. The initiative builds on rapidly rising political momentum.

Statements from a few countries at the COP high-level segment

The European Union (EU) called for equitable contributions to an equitable transition, noting missing NDCs from major emitters and highlighting Belgium’s fossil-fuel transition, support for the Belém Declaration and the value of carbon pricing in global climate action. New Zealand emphasised its 1.5°C-aligned progress, transparency commitments, and grants focused on adaptation. Israel noted its emissions have peaked and stressed technology, climate-smart agriculture and a national risk system to support local adaptation planning.