COP30 Diary (November 19, 2025): Differences develop between Parties on fossil-fuel phase-out

The 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Belem, Brazil, began November 10, 2025. Here's a look at what happened on the eighth day of COP30.

Rift widens over fossil-fuel phase-out roadmap

The COP Presidency failed to meet its self-imposed November 19 deadline for the ‘Mutirão’ package, even as pressure mounted on it to include a roadmap on fossil fuel phase-out in the final document. The roadmap for transitioning away from fossil fuels is being supported by 82 countries, but at the same time faces stiff opposition from countries like Saudi Arabia. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva added momentum to the debate when he told journalists that the world must think about how to live without fossil fuels.

Tripling renewables emerges as central lever to push warming below 2°C

A new Climate Action Tracker (CAT) analysis found that if governments implement three actions, they already agreed under the COP28 Global Stocktake — tripling renewable energy capacity, doubling energy efficiency improvements, and cutting methane emissions by 2030 — they could sharply bend the global warming curve and bring projected end-century temperatures down from 2.6°C to about 1.7°C. These measures will collectively cut global emissions by 18 GtCO₂e in 2035, compared to current policy projections. They will reduce the warming rate by a third within a decade, and by half by 2040.

8 nations support initiative to restore degraded land

Eight countries announced their support for a new Brazil-led accelerator for restoring the world’s farmland to strengthen food security, tackle climate breakdown, and protect biodiversity. Over 20 per cent of the world’s agricultural land is currently degraded. Called the Resilient Agriculture Investment for net-Zero land degradation (RAIZ), the accelerator will assist participating governments to unlock and strategically allocate public and private investment for the restoration of degraded agricultural land at scale. It was led by Brazil and supported by the governments of Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.

Turkiye to hold COP31

After a prolonged tussle between Turkiye and Australia, the former was selected to host COP31, with Australia holding the presidency. Australia’s climate minister Chris Bowen will be the COP31 president and will hold negotiations. Additionally, reports said that the Pacific will host a ‘pre-COP’ meeting. More details on this are awaited.