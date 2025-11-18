COP30 Diary (November 17, 2025): Urgency, divergence, and a push for unity mark start of week two

The 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Belem, Brazil, began November 10, 2025. Here’s a look at what happened on the sixth day of COP30. Also read the diary for November 10, November 11, November 12, November 13 and November 14 .

Consultations continue on four key issues

Presidency consultations on Article 9.1 of the 2015 Paris Agreement, unilateral trade-restrictive measures (UTM), Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), and Biennial Transparency Reports (BTR) began this week, based on a summary note issued after week one . Many developing countries said the note downplayed common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities and urged stronger reflection of it.

On climate-linked trade-restrictive unilateral measures, the note offered five options: annual dialogues, continued discussions under response measures, roundtables, consultations with the UNFCCC before introducing such measures, or a platform to assess cross-border impacts. Most developing countries preferred annual dialogues, while the European Union opposed any process requiring reporting on domestic actions to address carbon leakage. As several Parties requested, the Presidency will prepare a revised text aiming for a mutirão decision.

Leaders call for urgent acceleration of climate action

The second week kicked off on November 17 with the COP30 High-Level Segment seeing world leaders and negotiating blocs delivering stark assessments of global climate progress, warning that without a decisive shift on finance, fossil fuel transition, and adaptation support, the 1.5°C limit will slip out of reach. Speaking amid record climate disasters and tightening carbon budgets, ministers urged unity and honesty as they called for urgent acceleration of action to match what the science and the global stocktake demand.

India to submit revised NDCs through 2035

India will submit its revised NDCs through 2035 and its first BTR in line with Paris Agreement requirements, Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav announced at the COP30 High-Level Segment in Belém on November 17. The disclosure marks a significant step in India’s long-term climate planning. He called the region a “living symbol of our planet’s ecological wealth” and a fitting location for a COP that seeks to restore climate ambition, equity and multilateral trust.

New text on the UAE JTWP shows division widening among Parties

The United Arab Emirates Just Transition Work Programme saw a new text shared by the co-facilitators. Parties doubled down on their positions instead of reaching common ground. Interestingly, new strands of divergence have widened. For example, Paraguay and Argentina stated that the word “gender” used in the draft text is not constitutionally accepted in their countries and that it has a different meaning according to the official Spanish dictionary. As a solution, they proposed replacing it with “equality between men and women”, however this was objected to by developed countries.

COP30 Presidency pushes for a mid-week Belém Package