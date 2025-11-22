COP30 Diary (November 21, 2025): Negotiations continue through the night

The 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Belem, Brazil, began November 10, 2025. Here’s a look at what happened on the eleventh day of COP30. Also read the diary for November 10, November 11, November 12, November 13, November 14, November 17, November 18, November 19, November 20.

New texts shared on the last day but no consensus yet

In the early hours of the last day of UNFCCC COP30, the presidency shared a draft Mutirao text that is supposed to provide an outcome on finance, trade-restrictive unilateral measures related to climate, the synthesis reports of nationally determined contributions and the biennial transparency reports. Additionally, draft texts on other key agenda items such as adaptation and just transition to name a few were also shared but the negotiations on all of them have happened behind closed doors.

Just transition work programme

On the JTWP, the new text (now the presidency proposal) presents a proposal to develop a mechanism with functions such as international cooperation, technical assistance, capacity-building and knowledge-sharing. However, the text drops the language on the means of implementation by developed countries and instead emphasised the link between efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C and pursuing just transition pathways.

Weak commitment on adaptation finance in draft text

The language on adaptation finance in the Global Mutirão text remained weak and vague, with no binding obligations for developed countries. The commitment made in 2021 during COP26 in Glasgow, to double funds for adaptation from $20 billion to $40 billion, is expiring this year, and the Least Developing Countries (LDCs) Group had called for clear milestones for post-2025 adaptation finance targets. But the latest draft stops far short of that demand. Instead of anchoring finance to the Glasgow pledge and requiring developed countries to triple it, the text merely “calls for efforts” to triple adaptation finance compared to 2025 levels by 2030.

COP30’s no fossil fuel roadmap in Mutirao text sparks south–north clash

A contentious proposal for a ‘fossil fuel transition roadmap’ (TAFF) ignited one of the fiercest political clashes at COP30, with Global South negotiators and civil society accusing major Western governments — and parts of the international media — of advancing a distorted narrative that blames developing countries for blocking ambition. The controversy escalated after some international media outlets framed Saudi Arabia and the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDCs) as the key obstacles to a fossil fuel deal. But developing-country negotiators and experts say this storyline is both inaccurate and politically convenient, obscuring deeper concerns about process, equity and finance.

Closing plenary today

It was decided to extend COP30 by one more day, till November 22, for countries to reach consensus and arrive at the final outcomes this year in Belem. Negotiations continued through the night. The closing plenary will take place at 11 am BRT (7:30 pm IST).