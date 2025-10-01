Highlights from the issue

Policy and practice must accept that the Himalayas require a separate development plan
Solar and wind power projects are facing curtailments, which developers and industry analysts attribute to delays in construction of electricity transmission lines and inaccurate demand forecasting
How India’s largest displacement exercise unfolds in a district much displaced
Confronted with the twin pressures of climate change and economic malaise, African countries are mounting adaptation programmes
Assessment of a river’s sand replenishment is now a legal requirement for obtaining environmental clearance to mine the resource
In an increasingly fractured world marked by unilateralism and weakened climate cooperation, civil society must elevate Global South cohesion as a top climate agenda
Youth protests are growing due to a sense of exclusion, ineffectiveness of democracy
Researchers will be hit by the loss of the free science website while big publishers are milking India on subscriptions
Insufficient revenue generation hinders panchayats' functioning, says V N Alok of the Indian Institute of Public Administration
Max Nieuwdorp's The Power of Hormones on how hormones not only shape one's health, but have likely impacted global events
Ashwagandha, one of the most revered herbs in ayurvedic medicine, has found its place in contemporary wellness recipes