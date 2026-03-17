Highlights from the issue

Wars and conflicts now kill more people than natural disasters, and there is no propensity to achieve peace
As the Himalayas warm and winters grow drier, forest fires are climbing to unprecedented heights, where their number has quadrupled over the past decade
Karnataka, Tamil Nadu’s tryst with renewable power provide lessons for accelerating India’s energy transition
Political control and skewed policies have led to unrest in academia, stifling creativity and meaningful research
The Reserve Bank of India’s restored recognition of Default Loss Guarantees re-enables credit flow into last-mile electric mobility
Water scarcity defines life in a village inside Sariska Tiger Reserve’s critical habitat, as debates over its relocation drag on
Toxicity from intensive use of pesticides is rising globally. In India, levels exceed the global average in Indo-Gangetic plains
In the fragile ecosystem of Nicobar, strategic development must align with
constitutional commitment to protect environment, indigenous dignity
Sabai grass could be a game-changer for the marginalised economies of West Bengal’s dry uplands. All it needs is an efficient market strategy
India must balance wildlife protection with farmers’ livelihoods