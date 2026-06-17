Highlights from the issue

A super El Niño this year will test how climate change is reshaping India's rainfall economy
Ozone is rewriting India’s air-pollution script. Haze and respiratory illness are no longer just winter afflictions. Tackling this new-age, multi-source pollutant will require air quality and climate policy to pull in the same direction
Ground-level ozone is one of the national capital’s least appreciated public health threat, says pulmonologist S K Chhabra
As a possible super El Niño looms in 2026, scientists warn of devastations that may extend into 2027
Climate models still cannot predict how El Niño will behave in a warming world, says Mariam Zachariah, research associate at Imperial College London, UK
Delhi’s heat hotspots are also home to half of its population who live and work outdoors with limited means of adaptation
District level bodies are increasingly refusing tribal population's rights over resources guaranteed by the forest rights Act
A tribunal will provide people a dedicated independent forum where they will have a statutory right to approach
Policymakers may need to focus less on expanding programmes and more on improving their effective- ness and reach, suggests the latest NFHS-6 data
India is witnessing youth movements it has not seen in years. Whether these are just moments or will they metamorphose into movements?
India must learn how to regulate environmentally disastrous data centres that guzzle more water and power than entire nations
For five decades, Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh was closed to the country. Now, as the region opens up, villages in its dense forests show how isolation has impacted the people and development