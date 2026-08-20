Highlights from the issue

We need a strong co-existence agenda that safeguards rising tiger numbers while securing the livelihoods of local people
India is adding renewable capacity faster than ever, but its grid still relies on coal-fired power plants designed for a different era of electricity generation. Flexible thermal power can bridge the gap, but will require urgent course correction
Ex post facto clearance remains an Achilles heel in India’s environmental law enforcement, and a new Supreme Court judgement is unlikely to deter future violators
Even as the disaster increases in scope and damage, flood management and prevention strategies remain stuck at just admitting its threat
Madhya Pradesh embraces a new technological framework to estimate crop yield losses under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, but farmers say it misses damage on the ground
A government report raises serious questions on the quality of crop cutting experiments, which are used to assess not just India’s crop production, but also procurements at minimum support price and availability of grains for the public distribution system
Disrupted platinum supplies and higher prices leave patients across India struggling to access key chemotherapy drugs
Just two years after seeing a landslide that killed over 300 people, Wayanad witnesses a similar disaster
Stunting is already a major public health challenge in India; climate change threatens to make it worse
A Delhi court says material used for AI training is fair use, but in the US and Europe, the infringement issue is yet to be settled
In Bihar’s Simri block, unreliable piped water forces communities to depend on arsenic-contaminated water from hand pumps, despite known health impacts of the toxin
With Assam’s shitol pati mats finding few takers, the traditional weaving art form is slowly losing its practitioners
The India Story is an unsettling account of toxins in our foods, the state of public health, and the accountability of those entrusted with ensuring safety norms