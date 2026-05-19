Highlights from the issue

The challenge is no longer about adding green power, but about planning an energy mix that can be fitted and flexed
Across India, farmers are abandoning their fields as conflict with wild and stray animals intensifies. Conservation policy must move beyond protection alone to restore a workable coexistence between people and animals
Behavioural shifts among animals are a key driver of escalating conflict
Conservation of wildlife at the cost of people is neither possible, nor desirable
Five verdicts reveal a generation voting beyond inherited loyalties
India’s disease burden has doubled in three decades, with heart diseases and lifestyle disorders now afflicting people at much younger ages
India attains criticality in fast breeder reactor technology, reaching the second stage of the country’s three-stage nuclear programme towards energy security
Synthetic meat production has seen a rise globally, even as environmental benefits of growing foods in laboratory remain debatable
There is a need for distribution of humans according to a country’s economic and development needs
Adequate compensation and proper rehabilitation remain a mirage for many displaced by the construction of Chhattisgarh’s new capital, Nava Raipur, even two decades after the project began
Elon Musk’s lawsuit against Sam Altman, OpenAI, Microsoft is crucially about open source versus closed technology for corporate profit
Legumes offer India a way to cut fertiliser use and import dependence. This requires incentivising farmers through carbon credits and payments for the ecosystem services the crops provide
How a desire to make snow leopard tourism sustainable helped a small Ladakhi settlement became the region’s first Community Conserved Area