Highlights from the issue

Highlights from the issue

Subscribe today for full access to our journalism that combines scientific rigour with passion
Listen to this article

Sunita Narain's Desk: Between coal, chaos and green power

Between coal, chaos and green power
Illustration: Ritika Bohra/CSE

The challenge is no longer about adding green power, but about planning an energy mix that can be fitted and flexed

Click here to read more

Cover story: Conflict in the backyard

Conflict in the backyard

Across India, farmers are abandoning their fields as conflict with wild and stray animals intensifies. Conservation policy must move beyond protection alone to restore a workable coexistence between people and animals

Click here to read more

Cover story: Wildlife's fear of humans is fading

Conflict in the backyard: Wildlife's fear on humans is vanishing
Two young women herding their livestock along a dirt track in Ranthambore.Photo: iStock

Behavioural shifts among animals are a key driver of escalating conflict

Click here to read more

Cover story: Reclassify wildlife habitats

Conflict in the backyard: Reclassify wild habitats
No entry or Non tourism area or Access denied without permission signboard by Uttar Pradesh forest department for people and tourist in barahi range of Pilibhit tiger reserve.Sourabh Bharti via iStock

Conservation of wildlife at the cost of people is neither possible, nor desirable

Click here to read more

Appraisal: Gen Z enters the booth

Gen Z enters the booth

Five verdicts reveal a generation voting beyond inherited loyalties

Click here to read more

Special report: Growing malaise

Growing malaise: What NSO survey says about India’s health
The latest report by the National Statistical Office shows a growing preference for private hospitals in both urban and rural areas(photograph: Awadesh Malik; INFOGRAPHIC: Kiran Pandey, Tarun Sehgal)

India’s disease burden has doubled in three decades, with heart diseases and lifestyle disorders now afflicting people at much younger ages

Click here to read more

Special report: One step closer

The 500 MW prototype fast breeder reactor at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, attained criticality on April 6, 2026
The 500 MW prototype fast breeder reactor at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, attained criticality on April 6, 2026Photograph Courtesy: DAE India

India attains criticality in fast breeder reactor technology, reaching the second stage of the country’s three-stage nuclear programme towards energy security

Click here to read more

Science: Petri dish to plate

Petri dish to plate
The idea of cultivated meat took form in Europe, with the first laboratory-grown beef burger patty created in the Netherlands

Synthetic meat production has seen a rise globally, even as environmental benefits of growing foods in laboratory remain debatable

Click here to read more

Civil lines: Migrant workers are assets

The migrant as an asset, development driver
"Refugees Welcome" placard placed on city hall building facade of Madrid in 2015, at the height of the Syrian Refugee Crisis.Fabio Lamanna via iStock

There is a need for distribution of humans according to a country’s economic and development needs

Click here to read more

Special report: Capital punishment

Capital punishment
Construction of Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, the new capital city of Chhattisgarh, has been going on since 2008 and is scheduled for completion by 2031 (Photograph: Purusottam Singh Thakur)

Adequate compensation and proper rehabilitation remain a mirage for many displaced by the construction of Chhattisgarh’s new capital, Nava Raipur, even two decades after the project began

Click here to read more

Patently absurd: An ‘open’ and ‘shut’ case of AI’s risky trajectory

An ‘open’ and ‘shut’ case of AI’s risky trajectory
Illustration: Yogendra Anand/CSE

Elon Musk’s lawsuit against Sam Altman, OpenAI, Microsoft is crucially about open source versus closed technology for corporate profit

Click here to read more

Opinion: Pulse power

Pulse power

Legumes offer India a way to cut fertiliser use and import dependence. This requires incentivising farmers through carbon credits and payments for the ecosystem services the crops provide

Click here to read more

Life and nature: Conserved by community

Tar village has taken steps to establish itself as a sustainable tourist destination for wildlife enthusiasts who want to see the snow leopard in its natural habitat. In 2024 the Union government selected it as one of the winners of “Best Tourism Villages Competition”
Tar village has taken steps to establish itself as a sustainable tourist destination for wildlife enthusiasts who want to see the snow leopard in its natural habitat. In 2024 the Union government selected it as one of the winners of “Best Tourism Villages Competition” (Photographs: Lundup Dorjay)

How a desire to make snow leopard tourism sustainable helped a small Ladakhi settlement became the region’s first Community Conserved Area

Click here to read more
artificial intelligence
Human-wildlife conflict
migrant workers
Ladakh
PULSES
synthetic meat
Assembly elections
Kalpakkam
RAIPUR
Chhattisagrh
Iran-Israel War 2026
Human-wildlife conflict in India
Nava Raipur
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in