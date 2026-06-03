Highlights from the issue

The environment improves only when development works for everyone, including the poor
India's vast agricultural research network has made no breakthroughs as crop yields drop and imports soar, especially in oilseeds
In June, Switzerland will vote in a referendum to cap its permanent population below 10 million until 2050. The experiment will have implications far beyond the country's borders
India saved its tigers. Now a handful of reserves are bursting at the seams while may others stand nearly empty, and conflict with people is rising
Conservation economics is more than key allocations
Just eight of India's 53 tiger reserves house 1,144 (over 40%) of the country's 2,835 tigers
India's conservation experience demonstrates that large carnivore conservation is possible even within densely populated and development-intensive landscapes
Human-animal conflict stems from strict protection policies, unchecked rise in big cat numbers
The story of tigers, cattle and lantana is not a feel-good conservation tale. It is a warning wrapped in ecological ingenuity
India's wealth of traditional seeds hold the key to its nutritional security amid a changing climate. Yet comprehensive data on these seeds remain scarce
Uttarakhand's river-cleaning efforts face scrutiny as audit reveals untreated sewage discharge and incomplete infrastructure
Study of a rare split in Uganda's largest chimpanzee group suggests conflict can emerge from fractured social ties, even without ideology or identity divides