Highlights from the issue

India’s food-safety policy must work for all consumers
Health problems are becoming a bigger driver of suicide in India, with cases rising by nearly 45 per cent in a decade
The state’s high burden of illness-related suicides is symptomatic of deeper social and economic malaise, says psychologist Zimi Angad Singh
Suicide is rarely the result of a single event or illness, says psychiatrist Pramod Gupta
India’s lac production struggles despite strong global demand and high prices, as climate volatility and myopic policy take their toll
Scientists warn that most “forever chemicals” in the Ganga remain unidentified, raising concerns about the true scale of pollution in the river
As SDGs approach their deadline, will the world replace them with a new set of goals, or rethink the idea altogether?
As the world celebrates Elon Musk’s trillion-dollar feat as a sign of success of the growth model, some ask why has poverty remained so persistent
Avian malaria is spreading through critical biodiverse regions of the US and India
Marine litter is on the rise worldwide. Plastics now make up most of the waste that reaches the oceans, travelling through cities and waterways. Why are there no comprehensive policies in place at either the global or national level to tackle marine litter effectively, and explore possible solutions?
Land is a finite resource, best left undisturbed for optimal environmental benefits. Since that is not a feasible option, the need is to improve agrarian productivity, says the book We Are Eating The Earth
American journalist Michael Grunwald, author of We Are Eating the Earth, on how popular climate solutions, from biofuels to regenerative farming to reducing livestock production, could do more harm than good
The chronically low investment in research and development by the private sector has now reached a crisis point