Highlights from the issue

The Nepal flood is not simply a natural disaster. It is a warning about climate change, reckless development and our belief that nature can be controlled
The ice-and-rock avalanche that brought Nepal to its knees has bearings of a warming Himalayas and geological degradation
Himalayan disasters tend to unfold as complex chains of interconnected processes, says Himalayan glacier researcher Aditya Mishra
The 2025 and 2026 floods on the Lhende Khola show the need to look at the entire upstream-to-downstream hazard pathway in a river environment, says Debasmita Majumder of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
In a changing Himalaya, we may also have to keep watch thousands of metres above rivers
A lot is happening across states to scale the electric vehicle market. But is it all adding up to make the transition to zero-tailpipe emissions? Read exclusive insights from 10 states
Combustion engines, no matter how clean, have failed to outpace the pollution caused by the rapid growth of the vehicle fleet. Achieving clean air therefore requires a nationwide leap to zero-tailpipe emission targets
Charging your car at home must not be a matter of goodwill
The world will have to wait a bit longer for the complete recovery of the ozone layer
While there is no disagreement that drought is increasingly becoming economically and environmentally devastating, there is no unified global mechanism to fight this crisis
Trump’s backing of OpenAI in a copyright infringement case is his latest support for the unfettered growth of the AI industry
Indians seem to strongly support authoritarianism. Is this a result of growing up in a less equal system?