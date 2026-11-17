For long, environmental and climate strategies have overlooked the need to be populist, or affordable. Growth that is affordable is also sustainable
Voyager 1 will become the first human-made object to reach the one-light-day mark on November 18.
The Voyager mission was planned to last a few years but has surpassed all expectations, with the probe now nearing five decades
Voyager’s longevity is a feat of engineering and resource management, energy conservation and optimised communication
The Voyager mission has gone well beyond its initial interplanetary phase, outlasting its objectives and its makers’ vision, to continue on an interstellar quest, says William Kurth of University of Iowa
Voyagers’ magnetic field and plasma density measurements improve our understanding of the interaction region between the heliosphere and the galaxy, says Alan Cummings of California Institute of Technology
Dwindling power, razor-thin thermal margins against the fuel lines freezing, and clogging rocket thrusters are the key technical uncertainties with Voyager 1, says Todd J Barber of Jet Propulsion Laboratory, NASA
The Voyager Interstellar Mission opened the possibility of exploring space through ultraviolet wavelengths, says Jayant Murthy, formerly with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru
Cyclone Arnab, followed soon afterwards by cyclone Murasu, raises the question if global warming is altering processes that govern cyclones
Renewed protests disrupt survey work for the contentious Siang hydropower project
The 17th UN biodiversity conference was billed as a turning point in the fight against nature loss. It ended with little more than postponed decisions
In spite of a drug price control regime, pharma companies, retail trade and hospitals are profiteering hugely at the cost of patients
In absence of official estimate, poverty in India has become a set of figures conjured up by economists
The Borewell Paradox turns the ubiquitous borewell into a lens on India’s groundwater crisis