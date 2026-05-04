Highlights from the issue

As Down To Earth enters its 35th year of publication, I want to make one thing clear: we are neither for nor against any government. We stand firmly for development that is inclusive, and therefore sustainable
India’s geography of poverty does not change. To be born here means to be poor forever
Poverty's own republic: "With birth, poverty is certain here"
100 droughts, 10 famines, 10,000 deaths: "I am a sukhbasi"
Third hereditary burden: "Deep inside jungles, nobody can find us"
Rich land, poor people: “Our old world was a free economy of forests”
In an unequal world: "Who is poor"
The labour unrest in north India’s industrial belt points to deeper shifts: weaker job creation, stagnant pay and a more unequal growth path
It is an unprecedented situation in which energy-related distress triggered reverse migration
Extreme weather events during pre- and post-monsoon months are the new threat to hit farmers across India
Forecast of a “super” El Niño, the strongest in a century, in the latter half of 2026 raises concerns of adverse climatological impacts in a world already reeling from accelerated warming
India may see below normal rainfall in the upcoming southwest monsoon, with immediate impacts for farmers
International Olympic Committee's new genetic-testing mandate for athletes in the female category fails the test of fairness
Rise in atmospheric carbon dioxide levels is altering blood chemistry; this not just impacts human physiology, but also has potential for future genetic priming
Forcing premier technology institutes to do research on ancient wisdom is fostering fraudulent science and retarding development
A cookbook of Kargili dishes, a coffee-table book of intimate portraits, or a book of anecdotes from across the region—Stories from a Kargili Kitchen offers something to every kind of reader